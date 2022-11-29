Teen clerk at Mississippi gas station killed; police looking for killer Published 4:24 pm Tuesday, November 29, 2022

A 17-year-old gas station clerk was shot to death in Crystal Springs Monday.

Around 11:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, the teen, identified as Bashar Ali Abublla Mohamed, was shot and killed in the store, according to Police Chief Tony Hemphill.

Muhammed’s family reported owns the business. The Exxon station at the intersection of West Marion Avenue and Hwy. 51 had been open only since Tuesday, Nov. 22.

A possible suspect vehicle is a gray minivan, Hemphill said. Video footage from a nearby business shows the vehicle leaving the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crystal Springs Police Department at 601-892-2121.