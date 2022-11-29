Teens charged with murder of 12-year-old thought to have been killed in game of Russian roulette. Teens accused of moving body to hide evidence. Published 5:51 am Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Officials say that a Mississippi teen first thought to have been killed while playing a game of Russian roulette was murdered while a group of teens tussled with a gun.

WAPT in Jackson reports that two Jackson teens were charged with murder and with tampering with evidence in the death of 12-year-old Markell Noah.

Eshawn Green, 17, and a 14-year-old were arrested and charged in the case.

A judge set bond for the 14-year-old at $1 million for the murder charge and $100,000 for the tampering charge. Green’s bond was set at $2 million for the murder charge and $100,000 for the tampering charge.

Officials say they believe Noah’s body was moved in an attempt to hide the body and hide evidence. The attempts to move the body led to the tampering with evidence charges.

Noah’s body was found in an abandoned home on Audubon Place after he was reported missing.

A $500,000 bond was set for Kaylan Owens, 21, who was charged with accessory after the fact to the murder. Owens is believed to have helped clean up the crime scene, officials said.

Green and Owens, who are believed to be standing, were also charged with capital murder in connection with an October shooting. Green and Owens were both denied bond in that case.