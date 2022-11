Tornado Watch issued for large portion of Mississippi Published 12:29 pm Tuesday, November 29, 2022

A Tornado watch has been issued for a large portion of Mississippi and for portions of Louisiana and Arkansas.

The tornado watch will be in effect until 7 p.m.

Below is the statement from the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma.

TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 572 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 1210 PM CST TUE NOV 29 2022 TORNADO WATCH 572 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CST FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

LOUISIANA PARISHES INCLUDED ARE:

ACADIA ALLEN AVOYELLES BIENVILLE CALDWELL CATAHOULA CONCORDIA DE SOTO EAST CARROLL EAST FELICIANA EVANGELINE FRANKLIN GRANT JACKSON LA SALLE LINCOLN MADISON MOREHOUSE NATCHITOCHES OUACHITA POINTE COUPEE RAPIDES RED RIVER RICHLAND SABINE ST. LANDRY TENSAS UNION VERNON WEST CARROLL WEST FELICIANA WINN $$

AR . ARKANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE: ASHLEY CHICOT $$

MISSISSIPPI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE: ADAMS AMITE ATTALA BOLIVAR CALHOUN CARROLL CHICKASAW CHOCTAW CLAIBORNE CLAY COPIAH FRANKLIN GRENADA HINDS HOLMES HUMPHREYS ISSAQUENA JEFFERSON KEMPER LEAKE LEFLORE LINCOLN LOWNDES MADISON MONROE MONTGOMERY NESHOBA NEWTON NOXUBEE OKTIBBEHA PIKE RANKIN SCOTT SHARKEY SIMPSON SUNFLOWER TALLAHATCHIE WARREN WASHINGTON WEBSTER WILKINSON WINSTON YALOBUSHA YAZOO