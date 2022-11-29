Woman hits $1.1 million jackpot at Mississippi casino slot machine

Published 6:03 pm Tuesday, November 29, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

It wasn’t the sound of Christmas bells, but the sound of a $1.1 million jackpot at a Mississippi casino that made one Alabama woman’s holiday weekend especially bright.

The woman won more than $1 million on Sunday when she bet on a progressive slot machine.

The woman, who did not want to be identified, was playing the Wheel of Fortune, $1 progressive slot machine at the Beau Rivage Resort and Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi.

She inserted a $41.60 ticket into the machine, The Sun Herald newspaper reported, and within minutes hit the jackpot of $1,179,313.22.

