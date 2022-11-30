Images, videos of tornado in South Mississippi fill social media Tuesday evening
Published 6:39 am Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Images and video of a tornadic storm in the Bsssfield lit up Twitter Tuesday evening as a series of strong storms were moving across the area in south Mississippi.
Below are some of the images from the storm that were tweeted and retweeted in social media Tuesday.
…..
Just shot an incredible tornado video just to the southwest of Bassfield, Mississippi at approximately 5 PM using my drone, this is just a short clip but I’ll be releasing a full video later tonight. #mswx pic.twitter.com/ov7pxhFfop
— ryan hearne (@ryanhearne22) November 30, 2022
….
Tornado southwest of Bassfield pic.twitter.com/YwnvAOFdHC
— LandonSchaeffer 🌪️ (@LandonWX10) November 29, 2022
….
Large tornado near Bassfield, MS tonight. Photo: Randall Mickell @spann @NWSJacksonMS pic.twitter.com/eJwiI2gUaw
— Josh (@Josh_oknefski) November 29, 2022
….
Drone shot of the multivortex #tornado near Bassfield MS as it approached me before turning into a strong wedge. #mswx @SevereStudios @MyRadarWX @MidlandUSA pic.twitter.com/Loc6Z2fB2l
— Jordan Hall (@JordanHallWX) November 30, 2022
….
A tornado on the ground in Bassfield, Miss.
@JimCantore | @spann | @matt_laubhan
🎥 Randall Mickell pic.twitter.com/GJdeNjzD2o
— Brad Logan (@BradLoganCOTE) November 30, 2022
….
Tornado with vortex breakdown Southwest of Bassfield, Ms about an hour ago. Cel service is poor. Dm for licensing pic.twitter.com/MbPtPJsSfY
— LandonSchaeffer 🌪️ (@LandonWX10) November 30, 2022
….
WATCH: a drone captured an absolutely amazing perspective of a tornado in Bassfield, MS earlier today!
We’re LIVE into the night as the heightened tornado threat in the South continues! pic.twitter.com/5hcKPoBjuI
— The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) November 30, 2022