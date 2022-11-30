Images, videos of tornado in South Mississippi fill social media Tuesday evening Published 6:39 am Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Images and video of a tornadic storm in the Bsssfield lit up Twitter Tuesday evening as a series of strong storms were moving across the area in south Mississippi.

Below are some of the images from the storm that were tweeted and retweeted in social media Tuesday.

Just shot an incredible tornado video just to the southwest of Bassfield, Mississippi at approximately 5 PM using my drone, this is just a short clip but I’ll be releasing a full video later tonight. #mswx pic.twitter.com/ov7pxhFfop — ryan hearne (@ryanhearne22) November 30, 2022

Tornado southwest of Bassfield pic.twitter.com/YwnvAOFdHC — LandonSchaeffer 🌪️ (@LandonWX10) November 29, 2022

Tornado with vortex breakdown Southwest of Bassfield, Ms about an hour ago. Cel service is poor. Dm for licensing pic.twitter.com/MbPtPJsSfY — LandonSchaeffer 🌪️ (@LandonWX10) November 30, 2022

