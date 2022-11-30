Images, videos of tornado in South Mississippi fill social media Tuesday evening

Published 6:39 am Wednesday, November 30, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Images and video of a tornadic storm in the Bsssfield lit up Twitter Tuesday evening as a series of strong storms were moving across the area in south Mississippi.

Below are some of the images from the storm that were tweeted and retweeted in social media Tuesday.

 

