National Weather Service confirms at least 3 tornadoes touched down in Mississippi; teams continue to review damage across state Published 1:43 pm Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Preliminary investigations by the officials with the National Weather Service have confirmed that at least three tornadoes touched down in Mississippi during Tuesday’s severe weather. Officials say the number of confirmed tornadoes could rise as officials continue to investigate damage reports from across the state.

In Lawrence County, the NWS Damage survey team confirmed an EF-1 tornado with 90mph winds and maximum width of 200yds wide. The twister tracked across southern Lawrence County, officials said.

In Winston County, the NWS Damage survey team confirmed an EF-1 tornado with 90mph winds. The twister tracked from northwest Winston County into southern Choctaw County.

In Pike County, NWS officials in New Orleans report a preliminary rating for the tornado damage south of McComb and across parts of Magnolia is also EF1.

NWS teams are also reviewing damage in other areas of the state, including the following: