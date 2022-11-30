Police: Man found dead in Mississippi house; son reportedly admits to killing father Published 1:21 pm Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Police report that a Mississippi man was found dead in his home Wednesday morning and that the victim’s son has surrendered to police in the case.

Jackson police were called to the 300 block of Riser Street. When they arrived on the scene, officers found Kenneth Boclair stabbed multiple times with a sharp object.

According to neighbors, Boclair had been in an accident several years ago that left him paralyzed.

The victim’s son, Kristopher Boclair, jas reportedly surrendered to police in Byram and has reportedly admitted to killing his father.

No other information, including a possible motive, has been released in the case.