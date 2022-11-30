Police searching for man who reportedly bit off victim’s nose during argument in Mississippi casino parking lot. Published 9:29 am Wednesday, November 30, 2022

A Mississippi man is wanted for reportedly biting someone’s nose off during an assault at a casino parking lot on Monday.

The Biloxi Sun-Herald reports that police in Bay St. Louis are searching for Mark Curtis Wells after the victim in the assault that reportedly occurred in the parking lot of the Hollywood Casino.

Police report that Wells and the victim had been arguing with several other people about a golf game that happened earlier in the day at the resort’s Bridges Golf Course. The argument escalated and ended with what was described as a “disfiguring injury.”

Wells is wanted on a felony charge of mayhem.

According to the Mississippi Code “every person who, from premeditated design or with intent to kill or commit any felony, shall mutilate, disfigure, disable or destroy the tongue, eye, lip, nose, or any other limb or member of any person, shall be guilty of mayhem, and, on conviction thereof, shall be punished by imprisonment in the penitentiary not more than seven years or in the county jail not less than six months.”