Juveniles arrested, suspected of stealing weapons from vehicles. Brookhaven police working more than dozen burglary cases from one night. Published 5:20 am Thursday, December 1, 2022

Police in one Mississippi town are investigating more than a dozen burglaries that happened in one night. Two juveniles suspected of stealing weapons from vehicles have been arrested.

Brookhaven Police worked over a dozen burglary and theft reports from overnight Monday.

Ten vehicle burglaries were reported — five on Belt Line Drive, two on Crooked Lane, two on Avenue B and one on Avenue A. One residential burglary on Williams Street was also reported, along with two theft reports from Drury Lane and Brookway Boulevard.

In the course of investigating the burglaries Tuesday, Det. Tim Sanders attempted to stop a trio of juveniles on East Monticello Street. The three fled on foot and began dropping firearms, according to Assistant Chief Clint Earls.

Other officers joined the pursuit, and two juveniles were captured around apartments on Cloverdale Street.

Three weapons were recovered. Earls and Sanders confirmed that one of the weapons recovered had been taken from an auto on Crooked Lane.

Sanders said the other weapons have not yet been reported stolen, but he has contacted victims of the burglaries regarding missing weapons.

Two additional suspects are sought in connection with the burglaries, and the investigation remains underway.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact BPD at 601-833-2424.