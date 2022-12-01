Man arrested, accused of sending children into Mississippi Walmart to shoplift items Published 7:14 am Thursday, December 1, 2022

A Mississippi man accused of sending children into a Walmart to shoplift was taken into custody after he led officers on a police chase Tuesday night.

WLBT in Jackson reports that James Jackson was arrested in North Jackson Tuesday evening.

Jackson reportedly sent three juveniles into a Walmart in Byram to shoplift items from the store. When officers approached Jackson to arrest him, Jackson fled the scene in a car and led officer on a chase into Byram.

The chase ended with a crash near Woodrow Wilson Avenue. Jackson attempted to flee on foot but was soon apprehended by police officers.

Jackson has been charged with three counts of contributing to the delinquency of minors, child endangerment, DUI, traffic offenses, felony fleeing, resisting arrest, and shoplifting, according to Byram Police.

Three juveniles have also been taken into custody.