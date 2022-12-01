Mississippi woman, former animal control officer charged with impersonating police officer

Published 6:37 am Thursday, December 1, 2022

By Daily Leader Staff

A former Brookhaven Animal Control officer has been charged with impersonating a police officer.

Wesson Police received a complaint that an individual had contacted a person by electronic means, making various claims under the guise of being a police officer.

After further investigation, WPD arrested Rebecca Ann Brock of 1029 Ninth St., Wesson.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

She was charged with one count of impersonating an officer.

More News

Mississippi runner will finish 50 marathons in 50 states quest with Gulf Coast Dec. 11

Mississippi illustrator of book written by HGTV “Hometown” star Erin Napier kicks off holiday season with exhibit, reception

Man arrested, accused of sending children into Mississippi Walmart to shoplift items

Six tornadoes confirmed across Mississippi from Tuesday’s severe weather

Print Article