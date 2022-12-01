Mississippi woman, former animal control officer charged with impersonating police officer Published 6:37 am Thursday, December 1, 2022

A former Brookhaven Animal Control officer has been charged with impersonating a police officer.

Wesson Police received a complaint that an individual had contacted a person by electronic means, making various claims under the guise of being a police officer.

After further investigation, WPD arrested Rebecca Ann Brock of 1029 Ninth St., Wesson.

She was charged with one count of impersonating an officer.