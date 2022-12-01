Six tornadoes confirmed across Mississippi from Tuesday’s severe weather Published 6:15 am Thursday, December 1, 2022

Six tornadoes have been confirmed to have caused damage in Mississippi when a series of strong storms moved across the state on Tuesday.

Survey teams from the National Weather Service released preliminary results Wednesday. Teams are still investigating each weather event and could change.

According to NWS, two EF-2 tornadoes, 3 EF-1 tornadoes and 1 EF-0 tornado have been confirmed.

In Jasper County, an EF-2 tornado was confirmed with peak winds at 120 mph. The path length of the twister was determined to be 11.8 miles, with a maximum width of 300 yards. No injuries or deaths are associated with this tornado.

In Pike County, an EF-1 tornado was confirmed with peak winds at 100 mph. The path length of the twister was determined to be 9.84 miles, with a maximum width of 250 yards. No injuries or deaths are associated with this tornado.

In Winston and Choctaw counties, an EF-1 tornado was confirmed with peak winds at 90 mph. The path length of the twister was determined to be 5.2 miles, with a maximum width of 300 yards. No injuries or deaths are associated with this tornado.

in Lawrence County, an EF-1 tornado was confirmed with peak winds at 90 mph. The path length of the twister was determined to be 1.73 miles, with a maximum width of 200 yards. No injuries or deaths are associated with this tornado.

In Jefferson Davis County, an EF-0 tornado was confirmed with peak winds at 85 mph. The path length of the twister was determined to be 0.23 miles, with a maximum width of 70 yards. No injuries or deaths are associated with this tornado.

Also in Jefferson Davis County near Bassfield, an EF-1 tornado was confirmed with peak winds at 110 mph. The path length of the twister was determined to be 3.9 miles, with a maximum width of 400 yards. No injuries or deaths are associated with this tornado.

In Lowndes County, teams say the evidence supports the confirmation of an EF-2 tornado. As of Wednesday evening, teams were still gathering evidence and collecting data.

The Enhanced Fujita Scale or EF Scale is used by the National Weather Service to assign a tornado a ‘rating’ based on estimated wind speeds and related damage. When tornado-related damage is surveyed, it is compared to a list of Damage Indicators and Degrees of Damage which helps estimate better the range of wind speeds the tornado likely produced. From that, a rating (from EF0 to EF5) is assigned. EF-0 tornadoes are the weakest. Ef-5 tornadoes are the strongest.