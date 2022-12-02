Former employees at Mississippi prison indictment in inmate assault Published 12:54 pm Friday, December 2, 2022

by Mina Corpuz

Mississippi Today

A former corrections officer and case manager at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility have been indicted on a charge of using excessive force against a prisoner.

A federal grand jury in the Southern District of Mississippi charged officer Jessica Hill and case manager Nicole Moore with deprivation of rights of an inmate under color of law, which are acts and duties performed as part of official duty.

On July 11, 2019 at the Pearl facility, the indictment alleges Hill struck an incarcerated person named L.C. with a pepper spray canister and punched the inmate, and Moore kicked L.C., who did not resist, resulting in bodily injury, according to court documents.

The indictment also alleges Hill and Moore aided and abetted each other during the use of excessive force against L.C.

Court documents did not provide a reason why force was used against L.C.

Arrest warrants were executed for Hill and Moore Wednesday, and both had an initial appearance and arraignment at the federal courthouse in Jackson, according to court documents.

If convicted, they could each face a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

A spokesperson from the Mississippi Department of Corrections declined to comment because the alleged incident happened under a previous administration.