Mississippi teen receives 120 years for armed robbery, kidnapping incidents Published 6:51 am Friday, December 2, 2022

A Mississippi teen has been sentenced to 120 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of armed robbery and two counts of kidnapping in Forrest County.

Jkwon O. Page, 18, was sentenced to 30 years for each count.

Judge Bob Helfrich allowed 60 of the years to run concurrent, meaning that Page must serve 60 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Page pleaded guilty to the charge in September and was sentenced this week in Forrest County Circuit Court.

WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that Page pleaded guilty to an armed robbery and kidnapping incident from Jan 29, when Page reportedly held two women at gunpoint inside their vehicle in a parking lot at a Hattiesburg restaurant. Page reportedly jumped inside using the back door of the car and demanded cash.

After taking cash from the victims, Page reportedly fondled one of the female victims and forced them to drive to a local gas station, where he forced one of the victims to go inside and buy condoms.

When the woman entered the gas station, she alerted the clerk and asked the clerk to call 911. Before police could arrive, Page reportedly came inside the store, purchased the condoms and then forced the victims back outside to the car, where they were able to escape.

Page escaped in the car. When police spotted the vehicle, Page led officers on a high-speed chase. After crashing the vehicle, Page was taken into custody.

Police also determined that Page was involved in an attempted armed robbery and carjacking on Jan 24.

Page pleaded guilty in both cases.