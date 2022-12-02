Pilot of experimental aircraft forced to make emergency landing on Mississippi highway

Published 7:20 am Friday, December 2, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A North Carolina pilot flying an experimental airplane was forced to make an emergency landing on a Mississippi highway Thursday.

WCBI in Columbus reports that the experimental plane made an unexpected landing on Highway 45 north of Aberdeen shortly before 11 a.m.

Police did not release the identity of the pilot, who had reportedly just bought the plane and was flying it home.

The plane reportedly had a faulty fuel gauge and was not operating correctly. When the plane ran out of fuel, the pilot was forced to make an emergency landing.

No one was injured in the incident.

 

