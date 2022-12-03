Former Mississippi prison workers indicted for excessive force use allegations

Published 9:10 pm Saturday, December 3, 2022

By The Associated Press

A federal grand jury has indicted two former Mississippi correctional employees for alleged excessive force against an inmate.

The U.S. Department of Justice, in a news release Friday, said the panel handed up indictments against Jessica Hill, who worked as a correctional officer at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Pearl, Mississippi, and Nicole Moore, a case manager at the prison. Hill and Moore were officially charged with deprivation of rights under color of law.

The alleged incident happened July 11, 2019. According to court documents, Hill and Moore willfully deprived an inmate of the right to be free from cruel and unusual punishment. Hill hit the inmate with a cannister and punched him, and that Moore kicked the man even though he was not resisting, federal prosecutors said.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

If convicted, the defendants each face a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

More News

Weather report: At least 66 houses plus farms and public buildings damaged by severe storms in Mississippi last week

Morgan Wallen to perform first-ever concert at University of Mississippi’s Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

CLOSED FOR BUSINESS: Mississippi police chief takes drug busts to a new level

Marijuana will be illegal on this Mississippi university campus — regardless of state’s new medical cannabis laws

Print Article