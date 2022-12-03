Former Mississippi prison workers indicted for excessive force use allegations Published 9:10 pm Saturday, December 3, 2022

A federal grand jury has indicted two former Mississippi correctional employees for alleged excessive force against an inmate.

The U.S. Department of Justice, in a news release Friday, said the panel handed up indictments against Jessica Hill, who worked as a correctional officer at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Pearl, Mississippi, and Nicole Moore, a case manager at the prison. Hill and Moore were officially charged with deprivation of rights under color of law.

The alleged incident happened July 11, 2019. According to court documents, Hill and Moore willfully deprived an inmate of the right to be free from cruel and unusual punishment. Hill hit the inmate with a cannister and punched him, and that Moore kicked the man even though he was not resisting, federal prosecutors said.

If convicted, the defendants each face a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.