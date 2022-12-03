Marijuana will be illegal on this Mississippi university campus — regardless of state’s new medical cannabis laws Published 6:40 am Saturday, December 3, 2022

Despite Mississippi’s Medical Cannabis Program, at least one state university will not allow marijuana on campus, even if a student or staff member is legally participating in the state’s medical marijuana program.

The Daily Mississippian, the student newspaper for the University of Mississippi, reports that university officials have said that the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act passed by the legislature this year does not change the university’s policies.

Jacob Batte, director of news and media relations at the school, in an email to the newspaper, addressed the university’s policy.

Despite recent passage of the medical marijuana law, the university’s policies prohibit the possession or consumption of marijuana on the University of Mississippi campus, Batte said.

Because the university receives federal funding for financial aid, grants and contracts for research, the university is subject to federal laws that require drug-free workplaces and prohibit the use of illegal drugs on campus or at university-related events and activities, officials said.

Violations of the university’s policies may be grounds for discipline or corrective action, including treatment program participation or dismissal.

Regardless of state statutory provisions, the University of Mississippi policy prohibits marijuana manufacturing, distribution, dispensing, possession, use or sale on all university property and at all university events, except for approved academic research.

If a student or employee receives a medical marijuana card, they can be drug tested if there is “reasonable suspicion” that the employee was impaired from marijuana while at work.