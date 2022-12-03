Mississippi man killed in Alabama highway accident Published 3:22 pm Saturday, December 3, 2022

A Mississippi man died Friday when his semi-truck left the roadway, struck and embankment and overturned, Alabama state trooper reported.

John B. Reece, 27, of Belden, Mississippi, received fatal injuries in the wreck, troopers said and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident happened at approximately 3:26 p.m. on Alabama 17 approximately 1 mile north of Sulligent, Alabama, state troopers reported.