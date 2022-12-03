Report: Mississippi hospitals drop four spots in safety ranking study. Which hospitals passed with ‘A’ grades, which got a ‘D’? Published 5:54 am Saturday, December 3, 2022

Mississippi has lost ground in a new report that details hospital safety, but a local hospital has not.

In the most recent fall report for Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades, Mississippi ranked No. 22 in the nation for hospital safety. It was a four-place drop from the state’s No. 18 slot in the spring, when 35 percent of hospitals earned top scores.

Fewer than one-third of the state’s hospitals received an “A” grade in the latest report — just 29.3 percent.

Only 12 hospitals in the state got the “A” grade. Eleven earned “B” scores and 17 received “C” grades. Only one hospital got a “D,” and none failed.

The 12 hospitals that received an “A” rating were:

Baptist Memorial Hospital – Booneville

Baptist Memorial Hospital Golden Triangle

Baptist Memorial Hospital of Union County

Greenwood Leflore Hospital

King’s Daughters Medical Center in Brookhaven

Methodist Olive Branch Hospital

Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson

North Mississippi Medical Center – Tupelo

North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory

Ochsner Medical Center Hancock in Bay St. Louis

Singing River Ocean Springs

Singing River Pascagoula

The hospitals that received ‘B” grades:

Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi in Oxford

Bolivar Medical Center in Cleveland

Delta Health The Medical Center in Greenville

Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg

Merit Health Madison in Canton

Merit Health Natchez

Merit Health Rankin in Brandon

North Mississippi Medical Center – West Point

OCH Regional Medical Center in Starkville

Singing River Gulfport

St. Dominic-Jackson Memorial Hospital

The one hospital that received the “D” grade was Merit Health in Biloxi.

All of the other hospitals in Mississippi received a “C” rating.

Grades are assigned by an expert panel of physicians who evaluate hospitals based on process, structural and outcome measures. The grades take into consideration such factors as effectiveness at managing risks, including infection, surgery complications, harmful events for patients, practice errors and adequate staffing.

Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades are assigned to approximately 3,000 general acute-care hospitals across the United States, both in the spring and fall annually. The total score is the total of a process/structural measures score and outcome measure, each accounting for 50 percent of the grade.

“An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a sign that hospitals are continuously evaluating their performance, so that they can best protect patients,” said Leapfrog Group CEO and president Leah Binder. Your hospital team should be extremely proud of their dedication and achievement.”

To see more about Mississippi hospitals and their safety grade visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org