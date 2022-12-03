Weather report: At least 66 houses plus farms and public buildings damaged by severe storms in Mississippi last week
Published 9:05 am Saturday, December 3, 2022
One person was injured, 66 houses and several farms, public buildings and business were damaged by last week’s outbreak of severe weather across the state, according to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.
MEMA reports the one person was injured in Pike County. The agency originally had reported that two people were injure.
Damage to house occurred in the following areas:
- Lowndes County — 29 homes were damaged and a fire station
- Jasper County — 16 houses and 4 farms
- Amite County — 4 house
- Prentiss County — 2 house and one farm, one business and 6 public buildings
- Pike County — 8 houses
- Choctaw County — 6 house
- Oktibbeha County — 1 house