Weather report: At least 66 houses plus farms and public buildings damaged by severe storms in Mississippi last week Published 9:05 am Saturday, December 3, 2022

One person was injured, 66 houses and several farms, public buildings and business were damaged by last week’s outbreak of severe weather across the state, according to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.

MEMA reports the one person was injured in Pike County. The agency originally had reported that two people were injure.

Damage to house occurred in the following areas: