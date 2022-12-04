Mississippi man accused of stealing thousands in cash while working as store security guard

Published 6:52 am Sunday, December 4, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Police have arrested a Mississippi man accused of stealing thousands of dollars in cash from a store while working as a security guard.

On Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, Hattiesburg Police arrested David Trigg Jr., 59, of Petal, in connection to an ongoing grand larceny investigation.

Trigg was taken into custody at 5901 Highway 49, Walmart, while working security and caught stealing more than $5,500 in cash over the last two months.

Trigg was charged with one felony count of grand larceny, and booked into the Forrest County Jail.

