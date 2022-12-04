Mississippi man drowns after falling out of canoe
Published 6:15 am Sunday, December 4, 2022
A Mississippi man drowned after he reportedly fell out of his canoe in a Gulfport Lake.
WLOX in Biloxi reports that Leroy Barnes, 54, died in an accidental drowning in a lake near Cambridge Court in Gulfport.
Emergency crews responded to reports of a man falling in the lake at Windance subdivision. Dive teams later located the body in the lake.
Barnes worked as a transport deputy and was well-respected in the agency and with the courts, according to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson.