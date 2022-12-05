It was ‘bad news’ for man who decided to steal from store filled with deputies for Shop With A Cop event Published 5:45 am Monday, December 5, 2022

A man was at the wrong place at the wrong time when he decided to steal from a Florida Walmart while the store was filled with more than 40 deputies who were participating in the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office annual Shop With a Cop event.

The sheriff’s office reported on the arrest of a man they called “Brad,” who was promptly arrested at the store.

“Seriously, we just can’t make this up. Brad decided to steal from our good neighbors and partners at Walmart in St. Cloud while we were conducting the Shop With a Cop event with the children of our community,” said the post on social media. “Bad news, Brad! The store was full of deputies, almost 40, beside the forensics team, the community services team, the CSOs, the OCSO Majors, and Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez. Bad idea, Brad.”