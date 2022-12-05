Man arrested after firing shotgun at Mississippi deputy responding to call

A man was arrested after he fired a shotgun at a Mississippi deputy responding to a call Friday.

On Dec. 2, 2022, Forrest County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of a disturbance, possibly involving a firearm, on Scenic Drive in the Glendale community.

Upon the first deputy’s arrival, a male subject in possession of a shotgun fired at the deputy with pellets from the shotgun blast striking the deputy’s patrol unit and the deputy returned fire against the subject. None of the rounds fired by either struck the other person or others at the scene.

The subject, later identified as Scotty James Conley, then left the area on foot and still in possession of the shotgun.