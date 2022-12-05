Man on Mississippi’s Most Wanted List reportedly dead after barricading himself in house

By Magnolia State Live

A man on Mississippi’s Most Wanted List on child exploitation and assault charges reportedly barricaded himself in a Marshall County house on Monday morning before committing suicide.

Action News Five in Memphis reports that officials with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said the man, identified as George Robinson, locked himself inside the house on Highway 4 when they attempted to make an arrest.

U.S. Marshals, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department SWAT team were assisting in the arrest.

Robinson was reportedly accused of sexually assaulting a minor.

U.S. Marshals said the standoff ended when the suspect committed suicide.

 

 

