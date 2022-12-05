Mississippi woman gets holiday surprise after hitting jackpot in Mississippi Lottery game Published 5:33 am Monday, December 5, 2022

One Mississippi woman started her December with some extra holiday spending money in her wallet when she won the Mississippi Match 5 jackpot.

Mississippi Lottery officials said the woman from Hinds County won $55,000 in the drawing on Thursday, Dec. 1.

The player purchased her winning ticket from DTR Food Mart on Highway 80 in Clinton.

The jackpot reset to $50,000 for the Saturday, Dec. 3, drawing and with no winners is back at the $55,000 level for Tuesday’s drawing.

The jackpot for the Dec. 6, Mega Millions drawing is an estimated $354 million. The jackpot for the Dec. 5 Powerball drawing is up to an estimated $89 million.