Mississippi woman gets holiday surprise after hitting jackpot in Mississippi Lottery game

Published 5:33 am Monday, December 5, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

One Mississippi woman started her December with some extra holiday spending money in her wallet when she won the Mississippi Match 5 jackpot.

Mississippi Lottery officials said the woman from Hinds County won $55,000 in the drawing on Thursday, Dec. 1.

The player purchased her winning ticket from DTR Food Mart on Highway 80 in Clinton.

The jackpot reset to $50,000 for the Saturday, Dec. 3, drawing and with no winners is back at the $55,000 level for Tuesday’s drawing.

The jackpot for the  Dec. 6, Mega Millions  drawing is an estimated $354 million. The jackpot for the Dec. 5 Powerball drawing is up to an estimated $89 million.

