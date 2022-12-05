Mississippi sheriff: Two-year-old child accidentally shot by sibling Published 5:12 am Monday, December 5, 2022

A toddler was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition after the child was accidentally shot by a sibling Sunday afternoon.

WTVA in Tupelo reports that Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook said the incident happened Sunday afternoon on Bartahatchie Road near the Lackey community in Monroe County.

The two-year-old child was transported to UAB Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama, and was in critical condition.