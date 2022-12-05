Officials release new photos in hopes of catching Mississippi bank robber

Published 7:02 am Monday, December 5, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi police have posted new images of a man they say robbed a bank in November while brandishing what appeared to be a weapon concealed in his waistband.

The Gulfport Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance to identify the individual shown in the photos.

According to Detectives, on Nov. 18, 2022, at approximately 11:47 a.m., the unknown white male entered a Gulfport bank in the 300 block of Courthouse Road and demanded money from the bank teller while brandishing what appears to be a black, handgun that was concealed within his waistband.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The suspect then fled the scene with cash in hand that was stolen from the bank teller.

The individual fled the scene in a Grey Nissan Altima vehicle, towards Texas Avenue with (Stolen MS Tag: HAQ5914).

If you have information about this crime or can identify this individual, contact Crime Stoppers by downloading the app, P3Tips, or call **Tips. If your information leads to his arrest, Crime Stoppers will pay you a CASH reward. To qualify for the reward, the information must come through Crime Stoppers.

More News

Man arrested after firing shotgun at Mississippi deputy responding to call

It was ‘bad news’ for man who decided to steal from store filled with deputies for Shop With A Cop event

Mississippi woman gets holiday surprise after hitting jackpot in Mississippi Lottery game

Police: Body of Mississippi man missing since before Thanksgiving discovered

Print Article