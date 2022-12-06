Inmates charged with using exposed wire to set mattress on fire inside Mississippi jail Published 5:27 am Tuesday, December 6, 2022

New cameras inside the Adams County Jail helped investigators capture two inmates setting a mattress on fire the day before Thanksgiving, Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said.

He said Barney Lee Hawkins, 26, and Kenyon Miller, 36, were recorded using exposed wire to ignite the mattress on the second floor of the jail the evening of Nov. 23.

The fire, though minor, forced an emergency evacuation of everyone on the second floor and some of the first floor. With limited holding space, approximately 10 inmates had to be transported to Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office-owned holding facilities in Louisiana while the fire department ventilated smoke from the building.