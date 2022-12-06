Man accused of killing Jackson State student found dead in campus parking lot denied bond

Published 6:27 am Tuesday, December 6, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

The man accused of killing a Jackon State student was denied bond on Monday.

Randall Smith, 20, of New Orleans, has been charged with the shooting death of Flynn Brown, 22, of New Jersey. Brown’s body was discovered inside a Dodge Charger parked in a JSU parking lot on Friday, Dec. 2.

Smith was appointed a public defender during the court hearing in the Hinds County courtroom and had a preliminary hearing ser for Dec. 15.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident. Once they complete their investigation, agents will share their findings with the Hinds County District Attorney’s Office.

 

 

 

More News

One person killed, another seriously injured in Mississippi camper fire

Mississippi man arrested, accused of raping drugstore employee at gunpoint

Mississippi law enforcement officer fired after money from drug seizure goes missing

Mississippi sheriff: Dismembered body found in box along road in Pearl River County

Print Article