Mississippi law enforcement officer fired after money from drug seizure goes missing Published 7:08 am Tuesday, December 6, 2022

A South Mississippi law enforcement officer has been fired and accused of stealing money from a recent drug seizure.

The agent with the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team was relived of duty over the weekend when money from a recent drug seizure turned up missing. The alleged theft was discovered on Friday, Dec. 2.

The South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team comprises officers from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department and from the Pascagoula, Gautier, Ocean Springs, and Moss Point police departments.

The identity of the officer has not been released.

Officials say the money has been recovered.

The incident has been referred to the Federal Bureau of Investigation which is now investigating the case.