One person killed, another seriously injured in Mississippi camper fire Published 9:13 am Tuesday, December 6, 2022

One person died and another was seriously injured in a camper fire outside Corinth on Sunday.

The Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office reported on social media that at approximately 1:36 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, Alcorn County Deputies responded to a camper fire at 58 CR 793 Corinth in Alcorn County.

It was reported that an individual was possibly trapped in the camper. A female identified as Dena Towery, 42, a resident of the camper, was discovered to be injured and was airlifted to the Regional One Trauma Center in Memphis.

Once firefighters could extinguish the fire they discovered the remains of a male victim inside.

The Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office and the State Fire Marshal’s Office continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

At this time, there is no evidence of foul play, officials said.