Mississippi auditor: Ex Grenada County employee pleads guilty to stealing more than $30,000

Published 4:48 pm Wednesday, December 7, 2022

By The Associated Press

A former deputy chancery clerk in Grenada County has pleaded guilty to grand larceny, the Mississippi auditor said.

Vicky Blaylock entered the plea Wednesday before Circuit Judge Joseph Loper. Blaylock also paid $26,148 in restitution.

Auditor Shad White said Blaylock stole more than $34,000 from the Grenada County land redemption account by removing cash payments and altering computer records to conceal the missing money.

“This is another example of one person holding too much control over the spending of a government office,” White said in a news release.

A demand letter of $16,894 was served to Blaylock. The demand amount included credit for partial payments, interest and investigative expenses.

Blaylock’s employment for Grenada County was covered by a surety bond to protect taxpayers when public money is misspent. She will remain liable for the outstanding demand amount, White said.

