Mississippi bicyclist trying to cross highway killed after being hit by car

Published 5:24 pm Wednesday, December 7, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man riding his bicycle across Highway 98 in Walthall County was hit and killed by a motorist Monday.

Officials from the Mississippi Highway Patrol report that shortly after 8 p.m., Monday, Dec. 5, officers responded to a fatal crash on Highway 98 in Walthall County.

A 2016 Hyundai Sonata traveling east and driven by Joanna Cross, 30, collided with a bicycle operated by Lonnell James,49, of Tylertown, who was traveling north across the eastbound lanes of Highway 98.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

James received was transported to Forrest General Hospital with severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital on Dec. 6.

Mississippi Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

More News

Mississippi auditor: Ex Grenada County employee pleads guilty to stealing more than $30,000

Mississippi nursing school ranks in Top 10 programs in nation for male nurses

Mississippi Lottery player misses $3 million prize by $1 — takes away $1 million instead

Mississippi undercover operation leads to drug and child abuse arrest

Print Article