Mississippi bicyclist trying to cross highway killed after being hit by car Published 5:24 pm Wednesday, December 7, 2022

A Mississippi man riding his bicycle across Highway 98 in Walthall County was hit and killed by a motorist Monday.

Officials from the Mississippi Highway Patrol report that shortly after 8 p.m., Monday, Dec. 5, officers responded to a fatal crash on Highway 98 in Walthall County.

A 2016 Hyundai Sonata traveling east and driven by Joanna Cross, 30, collided with a bicycle operated by Lonnell James,49, of Tylertown, who was traveling north across the eastbound lanes of Highway 98.

James received was transported to Forrest General Hospital with severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital on Dec. 6.

Mississippi Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.