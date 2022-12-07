Mississippi undercover operation leads to drug and child abuse arrest

Published 2:04 pm Wednesday, December 7, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

After about a month-long investigation by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office that included surveillance and undercover operations, the sheriff’s office arrested LoRoda Lashun Folt, 37 of Warren County, on Nov. 30.

Folt was charged with the sale of cocaine and child abuse.

“The child abuse stems from the fact that he was actually selling cocaine in the presence of a child,” Pace said.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Pace was unable to provide more information on the juvenile, citing confidentiality issues.

At Folt’s initial appearance in court, Judge Jeff Crevitt set his bond at $75,000, which was posted on Dec. 1.

Sheriff’s Investigator Jeff Merritt along with Detective Zack Primeaux led a team of deputies in the operation.

More News

Mississippi nursing school ranks in Top 10 programs in nation for male nurses

Mississippi Lottery player misses $3 million prize by $1 — takes away $1 million instead

Family seeking answers in Mississippi man’s death; blames law enforcement for failing son

Infant death results in capital murder charges for Mississippi

Print Article