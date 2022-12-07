Officials believe they have ID’d body found in box along Mississippi highway Published 7:02 am Wednesday, December 7, 2022

Officials in Pearl River County believe they have identified the dismembered body found in a large box along a Mississippi roadway.

WLOX in Biloxi reports that Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage identified the victim as Seth Colter Odom, 24, from Poplarville.

Odom was identified using tattoos found on the body and photographs of Odom found on social media.

Odom reportedly died from a shooting, but officials did not clarify if Odom was shot more than once.

The dismembered body was discovered last weekend in a large plastic toolbox on Burge and Reyer Road in rural Pearl River County. Investigators believe that Turnage had been dead for a week or more before the box was discovered on the road.

The remains were taken to the state medical examiner’s office in Biloxi for identification and to help determine the cause of death.