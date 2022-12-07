One student hospitalized, another in custody after stabbing in bathroom of Mississippi high school Published 5:47 am Wednesday, December 7, 2022

One student is hospitalized and another is in custody Tuesday after a fight in a Mississippi high school’s bathroom ended with a stabbing.

The Simpson County Sheriff’s Department said the two 16-year-old girls were fighting at Mendenhall High School at about 8 a.m. on Tuesday when one of the students pulled a knife and stabbed the other student multiple times, news outlets reported.

The sheriff’s department did not say what prompted the argument. School staff had separated the students — whose names were not released because of their ages — when deputies and an ambulance arrived. The injured student was transported to a hospital, where authorities said she was stable and talking.

The other student was taken into custody and will be held at a detention center to await an appearance in Simpson County Youth Court.

The incident remains under investigation.