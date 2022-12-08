America’s 50 favorite actors who are women Published 3:30 pm Thursday, December 8, 2022

America’s 50 favorite actors who are women

From classic icons like Elizabeth Taylor to contemporary darlings like Jennifer Lawrence, the list of America’s favorite women actors is varied and largely reflects personal tastes. Yet certain timeless, talented icons are universally adored across all genres, decades, and styles—even today.

To determine America’s most popular women actors of all time, according to today’s audiences, Stacker gathered YouGov Ratings (current as of November 2022). The list was ranked by the percentage of respondents who liked the women actor. Ties were broken by women actors with a lower “disliked by” percentage. Further ties were decided by a higher “have heard of” figure. YouGov distinguishes actors in their surveys with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that potentially limits who is represented on this list.

The results, for the most part, were not surprising. The most likable women actors were also the most versatile, transcending such genres as comedies, dramas, thrillers, and others. As you’ll soon see, America’s most beloved women actors possess a certain star quality that can’t always be easily defined. Continue reading to see if you agree.

#50. Lucy Liu

– Liked by: 60%

– Disliked by: 4%

– Neutral opinion: 22%

– Have heard of: 86%

Lucy Liu rose to stardom from her role as Alex Munday in “Charlie’s Angels.” She was the first Asian American woman to host NBC’s long-running “Saturday Night Live” in 2000. Liu has recently tapped into other interests, such as directing and artmaking. She has exhibited at the National Museum of Singapore and held her first U.S. exhibition at the Napa Valley Museum.

#49. Ann B. Davis

– Liked by: 60%

– Disliked by: 3%

– Neutral opinion: 16%

– Have heard of: 79%

Ann B. Davis is known for depicting the likable live-in housekeeper in the 1970s comedy “The Brady Bunch.” Before her steady TV work, Davis was a cabaret performer at a coffeehouse, where she caught the attention of a casting agent. The agent encouraged her to audition for “The Bob Cummings Show,” where she snagged the two-time Emmy-winning role of Charmaine Schultz.

#48. Elizabeth Montgomery

– Liked by: 60%

– Disliked by: 3%

– Neutral opinion: 17%

– Have heard of: 81%

Elizabeth Montgomery’s famous nose twitch warmed the hearts of many who would tune in to watch her as Samantha in the Emmy-winning ABC series “Bewitched.” Samantha, a witch married to an advertising executive, often avoided using her supernatural powers to appease her husband. But when circumstances called for it, Samantha was usually able to set things right with a simple twitch of her nose. After “Bewitched,” Montgomery kept herself busy with other TV and film projects such as “Deadline for Murder: From the Files of Edna Buchanan” and “The Legend of Lizzie Borden.”

#47. Queen Latifah

– Liked by: 60%

– Disliked by: 10%

– Neutral opinion: 21%

– Have heard of: 91%

Rapper Queen Latifah made her film acting debut in Spike Lee’s film “Jungle Fever.” She later starred in other notable films, including the rom-com “Bringing Down the House” and the musical “Chicago,” for which she received a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nomination.

#46. Melissa McCarthy

– Liked by: 61%

– Disliked by: 9%

– Neutral opinion: 18%

– Have heard of: 89%

Melissa McCarthy, who grew up on a corn and soybean farm in rural Illinois, decided to set her sights on New York City as an actor and comedian. She moved to the Big Apple with just $35 in her pocket and did her first stand-up show within 24 hours. It’s been a rollercoaster ride ever since for McCarthy, who has landed parts in such projects as “Bridesmaids,” “Spy,” “Thunder Force,” and 2023’s live-action “Little Mermaid.”

#45. Winona Ryder

– Liked by: 61%

– Disliked by: 9%

– Neutral opinion: 20%

– Have heard of: 90%

Winona Ryder, widely recognized for her signature black hair and somewhat gothic style, was one of the popular young women actors of the ’90s. Her film resume includes “Edward Scissorhands,” “Girl, Interrupted,” “The Age of Innocence” and “The Crucible.” Her career lulled in the 2000s, but she’s since made a career comeback on the hit Netflix series “Stranger Things,” depicting the indefatigable mother character, Joyce Byers.

#44. Angela Bassett

– Liked by: 61%

– Disliked by: 6%

– Neutral opinion: 16%

– Have heard of: 83%

Angela Bassett’s breakthrough role came with song and dance as she portrayed singer Tina Turner in the 1993 biopic “What’s Love Got to Do with It.” Her performance earned an Oscar nomination and a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress. Since then, Bassett has starred in several successful TV and film projects, including “Waiting to Exhale,” “How Stella Got Her Groove Back,” and “Black Panther.” For her starring role on the TV series “9-1-1,” Bassett became the highest-paid woman of color in 2021.

#43. Kate Winslet

– Liked by: 61%

– Disliked by: 5%

– Neutral opinion: 21%

– Have heard of: 87%

Kate Winslet rose to fame following 1997’s “Titanic,” the intense romantic drama that dominated the top spot at the U.S. box office for 15 weeks. Winslet is known for taking on complicated roles, successfully portraying unhinged characters, and is one of few women actors to have nailed the trifecta of winning an Emmy, Grammy, and Academy Award.

#42. Tina Fey

– Liked by: 61%

– Disliked by: 11%

– Neutral opinion: 18%

– Have heard of: 90%

Known for her quick-witted humor and biting sarcasm, Tina Fey rose to stardom as a writer for “Saturday Night Live.” She was later promoted to head writer for the show, the first woman ever to hold the position. Fey went on to create the widely popular comedy series “30 Rock.” On top of all this, she wrote her bestselling autobiography, “Bossypants.” She still makes guest appearances on the late-night sketch comedy show and has starred in various comedies since then.

#41. Jennifer Lawrence

– Liked by: 61%

– Disliked by: 11%

– Neutral opinion: 20%

– Have heard of: 92%

Jennifer Lawrence is known for having a cheeky and uncensored lifestyle, which has made her universally relatable and even more adored by her fans. The precocious star of “The Hunger Games” proved her acting versatility when she took on roles such as a widowed sex addict in the edgy romantic comedy “Silver Linings Playbook” and the quiet, steely Ree in “Winter’s Bone.”

#40. Cameron Diaz

– Liked by: 62%

– Disliked by: 8%

– Neutral opinion: 24%

– Have heard of: 94%

Cameron Diaz was a former model with Elite Management while still in high school. With no prior acting experience, Diaz tried out for the role of Tina Carlyle in 1994’s “The Mask,” opposite Jim Carrey. Her performance led to a successful career in comedic and dramatic roles in such films as “Any Given Sunday.” Diaz officially announced her retirement from acting in 2018 but will make her comeback in Netflix’s aptly titled comedy “Back in Action.”

#39. Beatrice Arthur

– Liked by: 62%

– Disliked by: 5%

– Neutral opinion: 17%

– Have heard of: 84%

Before breaking out as an actor both on Broadway and in film, Beatrice Arthur served in the Marines during World War II. Best known as the driest wit of the irresistible trio on TV’s “The Golden Girls,” Arthur started her acting career on the TV series “Maude” in 1972. It was one of the first shows to portray a strong woman in the leading role and tackled various women’s rights issues at the time.

#38. Elizabeth Taylor

– Liked by: 63%

– Disliked by: 7%

– Neutral opinion: 20%

– Have heard of: 90%

In addition to being an Academy Award-winning actor, Elizabeth Taylor was a humanitarian who was one of the first to take up HIV/AIDS activism. She starred in over 50 films, including “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” and “Cleopatra.” Her personal life often eclipsed her talent; she was constantly scrutinized for her eight marriages and challenges with alcohol and drugs.

#37. Natalie Wood

– Liked by: 63%

– Disliked by: 3%

– Neutral opinion: 18%

– Have heard of: 84%

Natalie Wood started acting as a young child and successfully transitioned to becoming a young adult in the spotlight. Wood is known for her role as Judy in “Rebel Without a Cause,” a coming-of-age film starring James Dean. In the film, Wood plays an independent teenager who dresses in revealing clothing to gain her father’s attention. Wood is also known for her role in the famed 1961 musical film adaptation of “West Side Story,” which won 10 Oscars.

#36. Grace Kelly

– Liked by: 63%

– Disliked by: 3%

– Neutral opinion: 19%

– Have heard of: 85%

Grace Kelly, one of Hollywood’s leading ladies and pioneering style icons, is known for starring in classic films like the 1952 Academy Award-winning Western “High Noon,” directed by Fred Zinnemann. Kelly’s other major films include the 1954 films “Dial M for Murder” and “Rear Window,” 1955’s “To Catch a Thief,” and 1956’s “High Society.” Kelly retired from showbiz at age 26 to marry Prince Rainier III and perform her duties as Princess of Monaco.

#35. Doris Day

– Liked by: 63%

– Disliked by: 3%

– Neutral opinion: 19%

– Have heard of: 85%

Doris Day had an enduring Hollywood career, landing roles in nearly 40 films from the ’40s-’70s. But it was in the ’50s and ’60s when Day saw the height of her success as she starred in a slew of romantic comedies such as “Pillow Talk” (for which she received numerous award nominations), “Lover Come Back,” and “That Touch of Mink,” alongside Cary Grant.

#34. Nicole Kidman

– Liked by: 64%

– Disliked by: 9%

– Neutral opinion: 21%

– Have heard of: 94%

This American Australian actor had her first big break in the 1989 thriller “Dead Calm.” Since then, Nicole Kidman has had starring roles in numerous critically acclaimed films, including “Eyes Wide Shut,” the musical “Moulin Rouge!,” and “The Hours,” in which she portrayed tormented writer Virginia Woolf.

#33. Salma Hayek

– Liked by: 64%

– Disliked by: 6%

– Neutral opinion: 16%

– Have heard of: 86%

Salma Hayek moved to LA in the ’90s to pursue her dream of becoming an actor. Hayek, who grew up in Mexico, had a successful soap opera career playing the titular character in the telenovela “Teresa,” but her heart was set on a bigger stage. A small role in the 1993 film “My Vida Loca” landed her a part in 1995’s “Desperado” where she was cast alongside Antonio Banderas. She’s gone on to produce the film “Frida” and the popular TV series “Ugly Betty.” Hayek’s accolades include Glamour Woman of the Year in 2001, a 2004 Emmy Award for Outstanding Directing in a Children/Youth/Family Special, and the 2009 Anthony Quinn Award for Achievement in Motion Pictures at the ALMA Awards.

#32. Sigourney Weaver

– Liked by: 64%

– Disliked by: 6%

– Neutral opinion: 16%

– Have heard of: 86%

Sigourney Weaver became a household name following her starring role in the 1979 sci-fi blockbuster “Alien” and its sequels. Since then, Weaver has been considered a mainstay in the science fiction community for embodying tough, courageous characters who exemplify strength and fearlessness in the face of extraterrestrial danger. Many of the films in which she’s starred were equally unconventional, including “Ghostbusters” and “Avatar.”

#31. Kathy Bates

– Liked by: 64%

– Disliked by: 6%

– Neutral opinion: 16%

– Have heard of: 86%

This iconic actor is probably best known for her chilling portrayal of an obsessive fan in the blockbuster psychological horror film “Misery,” for which she won an Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role. Kathy Bates later won audiences’ love with her warmth in films such as “Fried Green Tomatoes” and “Titanic.”

#30. Katharine Hepburn

– Liked by: 64%

– Disliked by: 4%

– Neutral opinion: 19%

– Have heard of: 88%

Katharine Hepburn topped the American Film Institute’s list of greatest American screen legends. The free-spirited, fiercely independent actor played a range of roles for more than 60 years, gaining a worldwide following and making her an unforgettable icon.

#29. Bette Davis

– Liked by: 64%

– Disliked by: 4%

– Neutral opinion: 21%

– Have heard of: 88%

Bette Davis started on Broadway before transitioning to Hollywood, where she kept viewers captivated while playing intense, often somewhat broken characters. Davis was famous for her genre-breaking and unconventional performances. While highly skilled in those roles, her greatest successes were in romantic dramas.

#28. Drew Barrymore

– Liked by: 65%

– Disliked by: 8%

– Neutral opinion: 19%

– Have heard of: 92%

Drew Barrymore started her acting career at the height of her cuteness when she starred in the 1982 film “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” at age 7. The rapid rise to fame proved overwhelming; as a result, Barrymore had a highly publicized childhood and adolescence while caught up in substance abuse and partying. She overcame her problems and became a popular actor and director.

#27. Scarlett Johansson

– Liked by: 65%

– Disliked by: 6%

– Neutral opinion: 21%

– Have heard of: 92%

Versatile and stunning, Scarlett Johansson has garnered a Tony Award, multiple Golden Globe, and Academy Award nominations. She’s been named one of the world’s highest-paid women actors thanks to her acting roles as Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

#26. Goldie Hawn

– Liked by: 65%

– Disliked by: 4%

– Neutral opinion: 17%

– Have heard of: 86%

Known for her wide smile and infectious spunk, Goldie Hawn was one of the greatest women entertainers for more than three decades. She has also been involved in civil causes and, in 2003, founded The Hawn Foundation, which helps underprivileged children.

#25. Carrie Fisher

– Liked by: 65%

– Disliked by: 4%

– Neutral opinion: 20%

– Have heard of: 88%

Carrie Fisher was best known for her role as Princess Leia in the “Star Wars” films, but many people do not know she was also a talented writer and comedian. She wrote several novels and was awarded a posthumous Grammy for Best Spoken Word Album. In her later years, Fisher became an outspoken advocate for mental health and addiction, drawing on her struggles with bipolar disorder and alcoholism.

#24. Farrah Fawcett

– Liked by: 65%

– Disliked by: 4%

– Neutral opinion: 21%

– Have heard of: 91%

Farrah Fawcett and her hair will forever remain one of the most classic images of the 1970s. She rose to fame with her famous pinup poster wearing a red bathing suit and secured her stardom with her role as former police officer Jill Munroe on “Charlie’s Angels.”

#23. Shirley Temple

– Liked by: 65%

– Disliked by: 4%

– Neutral opinion: 23%

– Have heard of: 92%

The child actor with those signature ringlets and dance moves rose to fame during the Great Depression and retired at 22. After Shirley Temple’s career in entertainment, she pursued politics and became a diplomat. Templed served as U.S. ambassador to Ghana and later to former Czechoslovakia.

#22. Helen Hunt

– Liked by: 66%

– Disliked by: 6%

– Neutral opinion: 16%

– Have heard of: 88%

Helen Hunt became widely adored when she played Jamie Buchman, half of the lovable young married couple on the TV sitcom “Mad About You.” She later garnered acclaim in films, winning an Academy Award for her role in the romantic comedy “As Good as It Gets” opposite Jack Nicholson.

#21. Jennifer Garner

– Liked by: 66%

– Disliked by: 6%

– Neutral opinion: 19%

– Have heard of: 91%

Jennifer Garner is known for her simple and direct style. She achieved fame in films such as “Catch Me If You Can,” “Daredevil,” and “Juno,” and on the small screen in “Alias.” Her marriage to, and subsequent divorce from, actor Ben Affleck garnered a flurry of media attention. They have three children.

#20. Mary Tyler Moore

– Liked by: 66%

– Disliked by: 5%

– Neutral opinion: 18%

– Have heard of: 88%

Mary Tyler Moore catapulted to fame with her titular show. Her roles often broke gender norms, making Moore an enduring feminist icon. She became active in charity work later in life, particularly around animal rights, vegetarianism, and diabetes.

#19. Michelle Pfeiffer

– Liked by: 66%

– Disliked by: 4%

– Neutral opinion: 19%

– Have heard of: 90%

Michelle Pfeiffer rose through the ranks as a versatile actor in the 1980s. Her breakout role was that of gangster Tony Montana’s wife in “Scarface,” in which she played a distant and troubled young woman caught up in the Miami drug trade. Pfeiffer succeeded in many roles in films, such as “Dangerous Liaisons” and “The Fabulous Baker Boys.”

#18. Meryl Streep

– Liked by: 66%

– Disliked by: 11%

– Neutral opinion: 15%

– Have heard of: 92%

The incomparable Meryl Streep has a list of awards and accolades far too long to mention. An iconic actor of her time, she is known for her ability to play a wide range of roles and for her knack for assuming various accents. Now in her 70s, she is still going strong: Her role as a selfish, science-skeptic president during an apocalypse in Adam McKay’s 2021 satire “Don’t Look Up” had viewers laughing while sadly comparing the absurdity of the story to current events.

#17. Jennifer Aniston

– Liked by: 67%

– Disliked by: 8%

– Neutral opinion: 20%

– Have heard of: 95%

Jennifer Aniston became famous for her role as Rachel Green on the hit TV series “Friends.” Her character was beloved for her slightly snobbish personality, great hair (dubbed “The Rachel”), and overall style. After the series ended in 2004, Aniston pursued a successful film career.

#16. Jodie Foster

– Liked by: 67%

– Disliked by: 6%

– Neutral opinion: 19%

– Have heard of: 92%

Jodie Foster began her career as a child model when she was just 3 years old, followed by her acting debut in a TV sitcom at age 6. Her breakout role in the film “Taxi Driver” earned her an Oscar nomination at age 12. The Yale graduate went on to overwhelming success starring in a spate of films, including one of her most famous as FBI trainee Clarice Starling in the terrifying “Silence of the Lambs.” Foster now focuses most of her time and energy on directing and makes time for meaty roles such as Bonnie Stoll in the upcoming “Nyad,” a biopic of long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad.

#15. Anne Hathaway

– Liked by: 67%

– Disliked by: 6%

– Neutral opinion: 21%

– Have heard of: 94%

Anne Hathaway made her debut in Disney’s “The Princess Diaries” in 2001. Since then, the actor has gained critical acclaim for her success in Hollywood and as an outspoken advocate for gender equality. She is a U.N. Women Goodwill Ambassador and supports several charities working with women in need.

#14. Julie Andrews

– Liked by: 67%

– Disliked by: 4%

– Neutral opinion: 19%

– Have heard of: 89%

Most people know Julie Andrews from her roles in “The Sound of Music” and “Mary Poppins.” The actor-singer has even lent her voice to Disney cartoons “Shrek” and “Despicable Me.” Beyond acting, Andrews has authored various children’s books and an autobiography.

#13. Judy Garland

– Liked by: 67%

– Disliked by: 3%

– Neutral opinion: 18%

– Have heard of: 88%

Multi-talented Judy Garland was a singer, dancer, and actor best remembered for her role as Dorothy in “The Wizard of Oz.” Other defining moments in her acting career included the films “Meet Me in St. Louis” and “Summer Stock.” Despite her success, she lived a troubled life full of personal and financial problems. She died of a drug overdose at the age of 47.

#12. Halle Berry

– Liked by: 68%

– Disliked by: 8%

– Neutral opinion: 19%

– Have heard of: 95%

Academy Award winner Halle Berry gained fame for her role as Storm in 2000’s “X-Men.” Her subsequent roles helped her consistently become one of the highest-paid women actors in the world in the early 2000s. She was the first Black woman to receive the Oscar for Best Actress in 2002. She made her directorial debut working on Netflix’s “Bruised,” where she played a mother and MMA fighter.

#11. Reese Witherspoon

– Liked by: 68%

– Disliked by: 7%

– Neutral opinion: 18%

– Have heard of: 94%

Reese Witherspoon is best known for her role as Elle Woods in the comedy “Legally Blonde.” Other career highlights include her portrayal of June Carter Cash in the film “Walk the Line” and author Cheryl Strayed in the drama “Wild.” Witherspoon has a production company, is a mother of three, and is active in various children’s and women’s advocacy groups.

#10. Sally Field

– Liked by: 68%

– Disliked by: 4%

– Neutral opinion: 15%

– Have heard of: 87%

Academy Award winner Sally Field got her acting start in her early 20s as a teenage surfer with a penchant for getting into trouble on the TV series “Gidget.” She has gone on to have a long and prolific career both in film (“Norma Rae,” “Steel Magnolias,” “Mrs. Doubtfire,” and “Forrest Gump”) and TV (“Brothers & Sisters”). She has directed television shows and films and wrote a bestselling memoir, “In Pieces.” Field also has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

#9. Carol Burnett

– Liked by: 69%

– Disliked by: 4%

– Neutral opinion: 16%

– Have heard of: 88%

Comedian and actor Carol Burnett, star of the long-running eponymous “Carol Burnett Show,” became world-renowned for her sketch shows and comedic style. The TV series, which garnered 25 Emmys, ran for 11 seasons and was the first of its kind to be hosted by a woman. She was nominated for a Tony Award for her performance in 1959’s “Once Upon a Mattress” and, in 2019, received the inaugural Carol Burnett Award, a Golden Globe lifetime achievement award named in her honor.

#8. Olivia Newton-John

– Liked by: 69%

– Disliked by: 4%

– Neutral opinion: 19%

– Have heard of: 93%

Widely known for her role as Sandy in the 1978 blockbuster “Grease,” Olivia Newton-John was even more acclaimed for her musical talent than her acting skills. In addition to being a four-time Grammy-winning singer, Newton-John was one of the bestselling artists of all time and a longtime activist for environmental and animal rights issues.

#7. Julia Roberts

– Liked by: 70%

– Disliked by: 7%

– Neutral opinion: 16%

– Have heard of: 93%

Julia Roberts’ first films were 1988’s “Mystic Pizza” and “Satisfaction,” followed by “Steel Magnolias” a year later. But her affecting role opposite Richard Gere in “Pretty Woman” established her as an actor to be reckoned with. Since then, Roberts has dominated Hollywood, proving her depth and versatility. She won an Academy Award for her performance in “Erin Brockovich,” playing the title role.

#6. Marilyn Monroe

– Liked by: 70%

– Disliked by: 6%

– Neutral opinion: 20%

– Have heard of: 97%

An iconic sex symbol of the 1950s and early 1960s, Marilyn Monroe established herself as a memorable entertainer whose films grossed more than $200 million. Monroe had a troubled childhood spent shuffling between orphanages and foster care, and she suffered from crippling insecurity in adulthood. Her rise to stardom was cut short in 1962 when she died of a drug overdose at 36.

#5. Jamie Lee Curtis

– Liked by: 71%

– Disliked by: 7%

– Neutral opinion: 16%

– Have heard of: 93%

The 1978 horror classic “Halloween” set Jamie Lee Curtis’ career in motion. She followed that with various commercial successes, including “Trading Places,” “A Fish Called Wanda,” and “Freaky Friday.” Curtis is also the author of several popular children’s books.

#4. Audrey Hepburn

– Liked by: 72%

– Disliked by: 2%

– Neutral opinion: 15%

– Have heard of: 88%

Audrey Hepburn was always a class act, rising to fame with her unforgettable role as Holly Golightly in the film “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.” She starred in 31 films before retiring from acting to raise her family and become a special ambassador to UNICEF to help children in Latin America and Africa.

#3. Lucille Ball

– Liked by: 73%

– Disliked by: 6%

– Neutral opinion: 14%

– Have heard of: 93%

Lucille Ball is known for her hilarious and quirky performances on one of the most popular TV series of all time, “I Love Lucy.” The show ran for six seasons and remains wildly famous worldwide. Ball also became the first woman to run a major TV production company, Desilu Productions, with her husband, Desi Arnaz. Desilu produced several popular TV series, including “Mission Impossible” and “Star Trek.”

#2. Sandra Bullock

– Liked by: 75%

– Disliked by: 5%

– Neutral opinion: 16%

– Have heard of: 95%

Sandra Bullock first appeared on stage at age 5 in a German opera and has had an impressive and varied career ever since. She rose to stardom after her appearance in the 1994 thriller “Speed” alongside Keanu Reeves. She went on to star in several romantic comedies, including “While You Were Sleeping” and “The Proposal,” earning her the moniker America’s Sweetheart, but her Oscar win for “The Blind Side” proves her depth as an actor as well.

#1. Betty White

– Liked by: 85%

– Disliked by: 3%

– Neutral opinion: 10%

– Have heard of: 98%

Younger generations know Betty White from her TV roles on “Hot in Cleveland” and “The Golden Girls,” but White’s portfolio stretches back decades prior. She played man-hungry Sue Ann Nivens on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and starred in her own series in 1952, “Life with Elizabeth,” which she produced. She was married to “Password” game show host Allen Ludden and was active in animal rights issues until she died at the end of 2021, just a few weeks shy of her 100th birthday.

