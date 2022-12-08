Looking for that unique Christmas gift — What about lunch with four Miss Mississippis — two of whom became Miss America? Published 3:38 pm Thursday, December 8, 2022

What is better than lunch with the Queen? What about lunch with four?

Just in time for the Christmas season, the Natchez Literary and Cinema Celebration is selling tickets to “There She Is!” a luncheon and panel discussion with the current and three former Miss Mississippis — two of whom became Miss America.

The luncheon will be in conjunction with the annual literary festival and will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Carriage House at Stanton Hall in Natchez.

The event will feature Queen Lynda Lee Mead Shea, Miss Mississippi 159 and Miss America 1960; Queen Cheryl Pruitt Salem, Miss Mississippi 1979 and Miss America 1980; Queen Kimberly Morgan Myles, Miss Mississippi 2007; and Queen Emmie Perkins, Miss Mississippi 2022.

The event will include a luncheon provided by The Continental Cook at The Carriage House.

Tickets to the event are $40 and can be purchased by clicking on this link.

Early purchases are suggested because seating is limited. Tickets must be purchased in advance to attend the luncheon and panel discussion.