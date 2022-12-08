Mississippi college town boutique celebrates 20 years of making women feel beautiful, confident in affordable clothes Published 5:00 am Thursday, December 8, 2022

20 years ago, Teresa Cain and her 2 daughters, Brooke and Nicole, fulfilled their dream of owning a boutique and opened Indigo’s on the Square in Oxford. Although the inventory in the boutique has evolved over the years with different fashion trends at affordable prices, the family-owned business has remained in its current location since opening day in 2002.

Originally from Oxford, Teresa, Brooke and Nicole never considered opening Indigo’s in any town other than Oxford. “We would have never chosen anywhere else because Oxford is home to us”, explained Brooke, who is the current owner of Indigo’s.

When opening the boutique, their goal was to make women feel beautiful and confident in beautiful and affordable clothes. After years of running the successful storefront on the Square, they decided it was time to make their inventory available online for customers who are unable to visit Oxford.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic was a difficult time for retail stores, the Cains created different ways to stay in touch with their customers by connecting on social media, offering special sales, free local delivery and curbside pick-up.

Being located in a college town, Indigo’s has had continued support over the past 20 years from the students of Ole Miss and the residents of the town of Oxford. “We love our local shoppers and being able to dress them daily for all occasions in their lives,” said Brooke. “Being in a college town brings a lot of new faces into our store and we love meeting new people from all over.” I

Indigo’s celebrated their 20th anniversary in April this year by reflecting on all of the fun memories over the past 20 years. “We are so thankful and blessed from year to year to be able to continue to serve the town of Oxford and the Ole Miss community”, said Brooke. “We pray to be blessed with another 20-plus successful years in Oxford.”