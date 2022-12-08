Mississippi man arrested, accused of trying to steal utility cables

Published 4:37 am Thursday, December 8, 2022

By Vicksburg Post Staff

A Mississippi man was arrested after deputies investigate suspicious individual tampering with utility cables.

The Warren CountySheriff’s Office received information from a concerned citizen who said they observed an individual that appeared to be tampering with utility cables in the 4000 block of Warriors Trail on Saturday morning.

Deputy David Culbertson was the first on the scene. On his arrival, a slender white male ran from the scene through a wooded area, according to sheriff’s office reports.

A short time later, Culbertson, joined by Sergeant Ray Thompson, located the individual on Highway 80 near Newman Road and took him into custody.

David Scott Evans, 55 of Vicksburg, was charged with felony malicious mischief for the severed AT&T cables.

Judge Ed Woods set his bond at $5,000 and he was bonded out Tuesday evening.

