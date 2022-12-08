Santa may fit in chimneys, but one Mississippi man could not escape police custody through hospital bathroom vent Published 6:08 am Thursday, December 8, 2022

A Mississippi man who was arrested for aggravated assault and a string of other charges can add felony escape of prisoner to the list after attempting to escape police through a hospital bathroom vent.

Starkville Police report that Devontay Jones, 24, of Starkville, tried to escape through a bathroom vent at OCH Regional Medical Center on Wednesday night.

Jones has just been arrested for aggravated assault in connection with a Dec. 3 incident at Forest Creek Apartments.

After his arrest, Jones was also served with nine misdemeanor warrants from unrelated incidents.

After Wednesday’s incident at the hospital, Jones has also been charged with felony escape of prisoner.