Santa may fit in chimneys, but one Mississippi man could not escape police custody through hospital bathroom vent

Published 6:08 am Thursday, December 8, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man who was arrested for aggravated assault and a string of other charges can add felony escape of prisoner to the list after attempting to escape police through a hospital bathroom vent.

Starkville Police report that Devontay Jones, 24, of Starkville, tried to escape through a bathroom vent at  OCH Regional Medical Center on Wednesday night.

Jones has just been arrested for aggravated assault in connection with a Dec. 3 incident at Forest Creek Apartments.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

After his arrest, Jones was also served with nine misdemeanor warrants from unrelated incidents.

After Wednesday’s incident at the hospital, Jones has also been charged with felony escape of prisoner.

 

More News

Mississippi woman charged with aggravated DUI in crash that resulted in death of unborn child

Judge adds two more years after former daycare owner makes plea to review her sentence for child cruelty

‘Son don’t stop here.’ Mississippi sheriff fulfills promise made to his late mother to finish college degree

Mississippi college town boutique celebrates 20 years of making women feel beautiful, confident in affordable clothes

Print Article