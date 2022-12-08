Two Mississippi waitresses receive holiday surprise with pile of cash for tip Published 9:47 am Thursday, December 8, 2022

Two Mississippi waitresses received a holiday surprise when they found a sizable tip left on one of their table Wednesday.

The two waitresses from the Port City Cafe in Biloxi found a pile of cash — more than $3,000 worth — after they catered a group for the breakfast at the restaurant.

Sidney Searles and Lexi Green told WLOX television and the Sun Herald in Biloxi were brought to tears when they found the tip.

The waitresses split the money between each other and the kitchen staff.