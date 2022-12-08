Two Mississippi waitresses receive holiday surprise with pile of cash for tip

Published 9:47 am Thursday, December 8, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Two Mississippi waitresses received a holiday surprise when they found a sizable tip left on one of their table Wednesday.

The two waitresses from the Port City Cafe in Biloxi found a pile of cash — more than $3,000 worth — after they catered a group for the breakfast at the restaurant.

Sidney Searles and Lexi Green told WLOX television and the Sun Herald in Biloxi were brought to tears when they found the tip.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The waitresses split the money between each other and the kitchen staff.

More News

Mississippi prisons may soon exceed capacity

Federal judge allows state to commence with execution of Mississippi death row inmate

Mississippi woman charged with aggravated DUI in crash that resulted in death of unborn child

Santa may fit in chimneys, but one Mississippi man could not escape police custody through hospital bathroom vent

Print Article