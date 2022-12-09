Four women arrested for stealing more than $17,000 in merchandise from Mississippi stores

Mississippi officials arrested four women who reportedly shoplifted more than $17,000 in merchandise from Madison stores in December.

On December 7, 2022, at approximately 2:43 pm, officers of the Madison Police Department were notified by associates at Best Buy located at 175 Grandview Blvd concerning two females that were currently inside the store concealing items.

Officers responded to the area and began surveillance. While doing so, an additional set of females were observed exiting the store with other stolen items and concealing them in a vehicle in the parking lot. After concealing the stolen items, the females were observed entering Ulta Beauty where they concealed several items without paying for the merchandise.

Once these females exited the parking lot, officers conducted a traffic stop and recovered the stolen items from Best Buy and Ulta Beauty. The items recovered were in excess of $1,000.00; therefore, they were charged with felony shoplifting.

While this traffic stop was ongoing, the original females exited Best Buy and were observed by officers concealing a large quantity of merchandise in the trunk of a vehicle in the parking lot. Officers were able to detain the two females and recovered several items of merchandise that were not paid for. These items totaled well in excess of $1,000.00; therefore, they were also charged with felony shoplifting.

Further investigation revealed that the same individuals were responsible for a theft at Best Buy earlier in the month of December.

Those arrested were identified as Mikiara Williams of Baton Rouge, LA, Dimecia Williams of Baton Rouge, LA, Lakota Edwards of Baton Rouge, LA, and Rachelle Bindon of Baton Rouge, LA. A total of $17,129.00 in merchandise was recovered by officers and returned to the retail stores.

The case will be presented to the Madison/Rankin District Attorney’s Office for prosecution