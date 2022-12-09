Mississippi man arrested after search of house turns up meth, marijuana and weapons Published 1:32 pm Friday, December 9, 2022

A Mississippi man was arrested and charged with multiple drug and weapons offenses during a search of Hattiesburg house.

On Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, members of the DEA/HIDTA Task Force, Hattiesburg Police, 12th Judicial District Narcotics Enforcement Team, Forrest and Lamar County Deputies, as well as the Mississippi AG Office arrested a convicted felon on drug and weapon charges after serving a search warrant at a Hub City home.

Cedrick Miller, 37, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody at a home on Morton Street, and charged with the following; one count of aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute with an enhancement for possession of a firearm at the time of arrest, and one count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

During the arrest and search warrant, task force members seized the following:

1 kilo of methamphetamine

650 grams of marijuana

1 shotgun

1 rifle

2 handguns

Miller was booked into the Forrest County Jail.