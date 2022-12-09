Mississippi man charged with murder after investigation of pedestrian death reveals shooting, carjacking Published 3:08 pm Friday, December 9, 2022

A Mississippi man has been charged with first-degree murder after he reportedly shot a woman multiple times, left her on the interstate to die and then fled the scene in her vehicle.

On Nov. 27, Gulfport Police responded to a fatal accident involving a pedestrian. After receiving the report shortly before 3 a.m., police found the deceased victim on Interstate 10 near Highway 49.

Police discovered that body of the woman had multiple gunshot wounds.

After further investigation, police determined that Deondrick Mychahl Jones, 32, of Ridgeland, had left the victim on the interstate and fled in her vehicle.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer later identified the victim as Nila Stennis, 23, of Pascagoula.

Jones was later arrested by Gulfport Police and charged with first-degree murder and motor vehicle theft.

Jones was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center and ordered held in lieu of a $1,100,000 bond.

Gulfport Police Department offered gratitude to the Madison Police Department, the State of Mississippi Capitol Police and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations for their assistance in the investigation.