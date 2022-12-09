Mississippi man gets 100 years for sexual abuse of children over 10 year period Published 5:47 am Friday, December 9, 2022

A Mississippi man was sentenced to serve 100 years in jail after being convicted of sex crimes against his step-children.

On Thursday, Dec. 8, Robert Varnado was convicted by a Pike County jury of seven counts of sexual battery and one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, after a three-day trial in Magnolia. The prosecution was handled on behalf of the State of Mississippi by Assistant District Attorneys Brendon Adams and Rodney Tidwell.

Varnado was indicted and subsequently convicted in connection with the ongoing abuse of his two stepchildren, which extended over 10 years, beginning when the children were under 10 years of age. Circuit Judge David Strong presided over the case.

A sentencing hearing was held immediately after the guilty verdict was returned. As a result of the eight crimes for which he was convicted, Varnado was sentenced to serve a total of 100 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, without the possibility of parole.

ADA Adams expressed his gratitude to Investigator Javonda Shanks, of the Pike County Sheriff’s Department, who initially investigated the case, and the Southwest Mississippi Children’s Advocacy Center, which rendered services to the victims.

“These agencies provided valuable work in assisting the District Attorney’s office in successfully prosecuting this defendant and in protecting the rights of the victims,” Adams said.