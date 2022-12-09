Mississippi state trooper arrested in Alabama on domestic violence charge Published 5:29 am Friday, December 9, 2022

A Mississippi state trooper was arrested in Alabama on domestic violence charges reportedly stemming from an incident concerning an infant child.

Steven Jones, 33, of Columbus, was out on bond Thursday night after turning himself in to the Tuscaloosa Police Department Thursday morning.

WTVA in Tupelo reports that Jones was charged with a misdemeanor; specifically third-degree domestic violence, and harassment.

CBS 42 in Tuscaloosa reports that Jones reportedly shares custody of an infant child with a Tuscaloosa woman. He is accused of threatening to harm the child.

Jones was released on a $300 bond.