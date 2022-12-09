Mississippi woman arrested after reportedly stabbing family member in the mouth

Published 7:18 am Friday, December 9, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi woman was arrested after reportedly stabbing a family member in the mouth.

Melissa Winters, 50 of Vicksburg, appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Monday.

Winters has been charged with aggravated assault and was accused of stabbing a family member in the mouth earlier that morning.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Judge Angela Carpenter set Winters’ bond at $50,000 and bound her over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

More News

Four women arrested for stealing more than $17,000 in merchandise from Mississippi stores

Future of US aviation begins in Mississippi: Largest uncrewed aircraft at a US academic institution unveiled

Mississippi man gets 100 years for sexual abuse of children over 10 year period

Mississippi state trooper arrested in Alabama on domestic violence charge

Print Article