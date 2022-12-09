Richest and poorest states in America

America’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic has been complicated by inflation and climbing interest rates. Emergency federal aid helped ordinary citizens, businesses, and government agencies alike make it through the economic slowdown.

But as that dries up, a darker picture is emerging. The poverty rate climbed in 2021, while income inequality grew from 2020 to 2021. And workers actually earned less, and watched the buying power of what they did earn drop.

Stacker looked at the economies of the states and Washington D.C, with statistics from the Census Bureau’s most recent 1-Year American Community Survey, released in September 2022, to rank them according to 2021 median household income. The review also includes statistics on median earnings, unemployment rate, health insurance coverage, and poverty level.

Note: The data point on median earnings is broken down to highlight the discrepancies between women and men. However, the Census collects data with a binary understanding of sex and gender, not considering other gender identities and potentially conflating sex and gender.

A wide view of the state capitol.

Canva

#51. Mississippi

– Median household income: $48,716 (30.1% less than U.S. median income)
– Households earning less than $10,000: 105,133 (9.30%)
– Households earning over $200,000: 40,061 (3.50%)
– Median earnings for workers: $32,242 (men: $47,546; women: $37,056)
– Unemployment rate: 6.40%
– Families with income below poverty level: 14.40%
– Households with health insurance: 88.10%

Charleston skyline at twilight.

Sean Pavone // Getty Images

#50. West Virginia

– Median household income: $51,248 (26.5% less than U.S. median income)
– Households earning less than $10,000: 60,933 (8.40%)
– Households earning over $200,000: 31,442 (4.40%)
– Median earnings for workers: $33,739 (men: $51,981; women: $39,897)
– Unemployment rate: 6.20%
– Families with income below poverty level: 12.30%
– Households with health insurance: 93.90%

Spanish moss in the Louisiana Bayou.

Pierre Jean Durieu // Getty Images

#49. Louisiana

– Median household income: $52,087 (25.3% less than U.S. median income)
– Households earning less than $10,000: 164,981 (9.20%)
– Households earning over $200,000: 101,388 (5.70%)
– Median earnings for workers: $34,896 (men: $55,078; women: $40,136)
– Unemployment rate: 7.60%
– Families with income below poverty level: 15.20%
– Households with health insurance: 92.40%

Skyline afternoon in downtown Little Rock.

Eduardo Medrano // Getty Images

#48. Arkansas

– Median household income: $52,528 (24.7% less than U.S. median income)
– Households earning less than $10,000: 89,818 (7.60%)
– Households earning over $200,000: 55,972 (4.70%)
– Median earnings for workers: $33,869 (men: $47,329; women: $39,526)
– Unemployment rate: 5.50%
– Families with income below poverty level: 11.60%
– Households with health insurance: 90.80%

Aerial view of downtown Montgomery.

Kevin Ruck // Getty Images

#47. Alabama

– Median household income: $53,913 (22.7% less than U.S. median income)
– Households earning less than $10,000: 152,450 (7.70%)
– Households earning over $200,000: 101,831 (5.20%)
– Median earnings for workers: $34,925 (men: $52,177; women: $39,338)
– Unemployment rate: 5.30%
– Families with income below poverty level: 11.70%
– Households with health insurance: 90.10%

Balloons over the Rio Grande.

gmeland // Getty Images

#46. New Mexico

– Median household income: $53,992 (22.6% less than U.S. median income)
– Households earning less than $10,000: 75,083 (9.00%)
– Households earning over $200,000: 48,458 (5.80%)
– Median earnings for workers: $34,133 (men: $51,149; women: $43,227)
– Unemployment rate: 7.80%
– Families with income below poverty level: 14.30%
– Households with health insurance: 90.00%

Kentucky country evening.

Alexey Stiop // Getty Images

#45. Kentucky

– Median household income: $55,573 (20.3% less than U.S. median income)
– Households earning less than $10,000: 144,592 (8.10%)
– Households earning over $200,000: 92,250 (5.20%)
– Median earnings for workers: $34,928 (men: $51,842; women: $40,991)
– Unemployment rate: 5.40%
– Families with income below poverty level: 12.20%
– Households with health insurance: 94.30%

Skyline of Oklahoma City with OKC sign and ferris wheel.

Paul Brady Photography // Getty Images

#44. Oklahoma

– Median household income: $55,826 (19.9% less than U.S. median income)
– Households earning less than $10,000: 105,917 (6.80%)
– Households earning over $200,000: 77,228 (5.00%)
– Median earnings for workers: $34,460 (men: $51,289; women: $39,781)
– Unemployment rate: 5.90%
– Families with income below poverty level: 11.50%
– Households with health insurance: 86.20%

Charleston in the French Quarter.

Sean Pavone // Getty Images

#43. South Carolina

– Median household income: $59,318 (14.9% less than U.S. median income)
– Households earning less than $10,000: 144,668 (7.10%)
– Households earning over $200,000: 122,320 (6.00%)
– Median earnings for workers: $35,987 (men: $52,296; women: $40,739)
– Unemployment rate: 5.60%
– Families with income below poverty level: 10.80%
– Households with health insurance: 90.00%

Downtown Knoxville aerial view of skyline.

Kevin Ruck // Getty Images

#42. Tennessee

– Median household income: $59,695 (14.4% less than U.S. median income)
– Households earning less than $10,000: 181,576 (6.60%)
– Households earning over $200,000: 175,898 (6.30%)
– Median earnings for workers: $36,663 (men: $51,538; women: $41,863)
– Unemployment rate: 5.30%
– Families with income below poverty level: 9.70%
– Households with health insurance: 90.00%

Downtown St. Louis skyline from above.

Sean Pavone // Getty Images

#41. Missouri

– Median household income: $61,847 (11.3% less than U.S. median income)
– Households earning less than $10,000: 146,475 (5.90%)
– Households earning over $200,000: 157,589 (6.40%)
– Median earnings for workers: $37,083 (men: $54,140; women: $43,065)
– Unemployment rate: 4.60%
– Families with income below poverty level: 8.40%
– Households with health insurance: 90.60%

A clock tower in the middle of a small town.

Canva

#40. North Carolina

– Median household income: $61,972 (11.1% less than U.S. median income)
– Households earning less than $10,000: 265,655 (6.40%)
– Households earning over $200,000: 308,936 (7.40%)
– Median earnings for workers: $37,218 (men: $52,421; women: $44,297)
– Unemployment rate: 5.80%
– Families with income below poverty level: 9.40%
– Households with health insurance: 89.60%

Columbus skyline on the Scioto River.

Sean Pavone // Getty Images

#39. Ohio

– Median household income: $62,262 (10.7% less than U.S. median income)
– Households earning less than $10,000: 317,928 (6.60%)
– Households earning over $200,000: 312,314 (6.50%)
– Median earnings for workers: $38,214 (men: $57,177; women: $46,068)
– Unemployment rate: 5.40%
– Families with income below poverty level: 9.40%
– Households with health insurance: 93.50%

Indiana State Capitol Building in Indianapolis.

Sean Pavone // Getty Images

#38. Indiana

– Median household income: $62,743 (10.0% less than U.S. median income)
– Households earning less than $10,000: 151,979 (5.70%)
– Households earning over $200,000: 152,761 (5.70%)
– Median earnings for workers: $37,998 (men: $55,191; women: $43,215)
– Unemployment rate: 4.70%
– Families with income below poverty level: 8.30%
– Households with health insurance: 92.50%

The scenic road to downtown Saint Petersburg.

Noah Densmore // Getty Images

#37. Florida

– Median household income: $63,062 (9.5% less than U.S. median income)
– Households earning less than $10,000: 542,819 (6.30%)
– Households earning over $200,000: 663,997 (7.80%)
– Median earnings for workers: $35,997 (men: $51,151; women: $42,228)
– Unemployment rate: 5.60%
– Families with income below poverty level: 9.40%
– Households with health insurance: 87.90%

Aerial view of downtown Bozeman in summer.

Jacob Boomsma // Getty Images

#36. Montana

– Median household income: $63,249 (9.3% less than U.S. median income)
– Households earning less than $10,000: 23,195 (5.20%)
– Households earning over $200,000: 30,784 (6.90%)
– Median earnings for workers: $35,272 (men: $55,496; women: $41,725)
– Unemployment rate: 4.00%
– Families with income below poverty level: 7.20%
– Households with health insurance: 91.80%

Michigan Theater in Ann Arbor.

Hanson L // Getty Images

#35. Michigan

– Median household income: $63,498 (8.9% less than U.S. median income)
– Households earning less than $10,000: 256,830 (6.30%)
– Households earning over $200,000: 273,320 (6.70%)
– Median earnings for workers: $37,258 (men: $60,293; women: $46,914)
– Unemployment rate: 6.90%
– Families with income below poverty level: 9.00%
– Households with health insurance: 95.00%

Aerial view of Lawrence and Kansas State University.

Jacob Boomsma // Getty Images

#34. Kansas

– Median household income: $64,124 (8.0% less than U.S. median income)
– Households earning less than $10,000: 65,819 (5.70%)
– Households earning over $200,000: 74,933 (6.50%)
– Median earnings for workers: $38,071 (men: $54,902; women: $44,368)
– Unemployment rate: 4.40%
– Families with income below poverty level: 8.00%
– Households with health insurance: 90.80%

Portland Head Light, a lighthouse.

Sean Pavone // Getty Images

#33. Maine

– Median household income: $64,767 (7.1% less than U.S. median income)
– Households earning less than $10,000: 32,174 (5.40%)
– Households earning over $200,000: 39,832 (6.70%)
– Median earnings for workers: $39,725 (men: $57,009; women: $47,018)
– Unemployment rate: 4.90%
– Families with income below poverty level: 7.20%
– Households with health insurance: 94.30%

Road from Yellowstone National Park to Grand Teton National Park.

haveseen // Getty Images

#32. Wyoming

– Median household income: $65,204 (6.5% less than U.S. median income)
– Households earning less than $10,000: 14,659 (6.00%)
– Households earning over $200,000: 14,179 (5.80%)
– Median earnings for workers: $35,613 (men: $59,853; women: $40,976)
– Unemployment rate: 3.70%
– Families with income below poverty level: 7.80%
– Households with health insurance: 87.80%

Des Moines skyline.

f11photo // Getty Images

#31. Iowa

– Median household income: $65,600 (5.9% less than U.S. median income)
– Households earning less than $10,000: 64,244 (4.90%)
– Households earning over $200,000: 81,020 (6.20%)
– Median earnings for workers: $39,068 (men: $56,427; women: $44,801)
– Unemployment rate: 3.60%
– Families with income below poverty level: 6.90%
– Households with health insurance: 95.20%

Mount Rushmore with a blue sky in the background.

Mendenhall Olga // Getty Images

#30. South Dakota

– Median household income: $66,143 (5.1% less than U.S. median income)
– Households earning less than $10,000: 17,158 (4.80%)
– Households earning over $200,000: 20,292 (5.70%)
– Median earnings for workers: $37,149 (men: $52,405; women: $41,792)
– Unemployment rate: 2.80%
– Families with income below poverty level: 7.90%
– Households with health insurance: 90.50%

Las Vegas skyline over the strip at dusk.

Sean Pavone // Getty Images

#29. Nevada

– Median household income: $66,274 (4.9% less than U.S. median income)
– Households earning less than $10,000: 85,960 (7.20%)
– Households earning over $200,000: 89,881 (7.50%)
– Median earnings for workers: $37,052 (men: $52,398; women: $44,906)
– Unemployment rate: 9.70%
– Families with income below poverty level: 10.60%
– Households with health insurance: 88.40%

Aerial view of a Boise street leading to the capitol building in fall.

Charles Knowles // Getty Images

#28. Idaho

– Median household income: $66,474 (4.7% less than U.S. median income)
– Households earning less than $10,000: 30,955 (4.50%)
– Households earning over $200,000: 45,347 (6.50%)
– Median earnings for workers: $34,941 (men: $51,941; women: $40,803)
– Unemployment rate: 3.30%
– Families with income below poverty level: 7.70%
– Households with health insurance: 91.20%

Aerial View of Grand Forks in autumn.

Jacob Boomsma // Getty Images

#27. North Dakota

– Median household income: $66,519 (4.6% less than U.S. median income)
– Households earning less than $10,000: 18,213 (5.60%)
– Households earning over $200,000: 19,407 (6.00%)
– Median earnings for workers: $39,438 (men: $57,121; women: $45,182)
– Unemployment rate: 2.90%
– Families with income below poverty level: 6.30%
– Households with health insurance: 92.10%

Downtown Atlanta skyline.

Sean Pavone // Getty Images

#26. Georgia

– Median household income: $66,559 (4.5% less than U.S. median income)
– Households earning less than $10,000: 251,693 (6.30%)
– Households earning over $200,000: 337,914 (8.40%)
– Median earnings for workers: $37,512 (men: $54,422; women: $45,405)
– Unemployment rate: 5.50%
– Families with income below poverty level: 10.60%
– Households with health insurance: 87.40%

Aerial view of Lincoln in autumn.

Jacob Boomsma // Getty Images

#25. Nebraska

– Median household income: $66,817 (4.2% less than U.S. median income)
– Households earning less than $10,000: 40,806 (5.20%)
– Households earning over $200,000: 53,061 (6.80%)
– Median earnings for workers: $38,898 (men: $56,121; women: $44,037)
– Unemployment rate: 2.70%
– Families with income below poverty level: 6.70%
– Households with health insurance: 92.90%

An abandoned old barn with the symbol of Texas painted on the roof.

Joe Belanger // Getty Images

#24. Texas

– Median household income: $66,963 (4.0% less than U.S. median income)
– Households earning less than $10,000: 657,665 (6.10%)
– Households earning over $200,000: 955,952 (8.90%)
– Median earnings for workers: $38,059 (men: $56,100; women: $45,393)
– Unemployment rate: 6.20%
– Families with income below poverty level: 11.00%
– Households with health insurance: 82.00%

Downtown skyline with buildings along the Milwaukee river.

f11photo // Getty Images

#23. Wisconsin

– Median household income: $67,125 (3.7% less than U.S. median income)
– Households earning less than $10,000: 117,547 (4.80%)
– Households earning over $200,000: 160,477 (6.60%)
– Median earnings for workers: $40,678 (men: $57,925; women: $46,762)
– Unemployment rate: 3.50%
– Families with income below poverty level: 6.80%
– Households with health insurance: 94.60%

Downtown Pittsburgh skyline.

Sean Pavone // Getty Images

#22. Pennsylvania

– Median household income: $68,957 (1.1% less than U.S. median income)
– Households earning less than $10,000: 308,449 (5.90%)
– Households earning over $200,000: 454,003 (8.70%)
– Median earnings for workers: $40,983 (men: $62,096; women: $50,272)
– Unemployment rate: 6.40%
– Families with income below poverty level: 8.30%
– Households with health insurance: 94.50%

Downtown Tucson skyline including Sentinel Peak at dusk.

Sean Pavone // Getty Images

#21. Arizona

– Median household income: $69,056 (0.9% less than U.S. median income)
– Households earning less than $10,000: 158,400 (5.60%)
– Households earning over $200,000: 228,651 (8.10%)
– Median earnings for workers: $39,023 (men: $55,458; women: $46,309)
– Unemployment rate: 5.80%
– Families with income below poverty level: 9.10%
– Households with health insurance: 89.30%

Aerial view of Wilmington.

Real Window Creative // Getty Images

#20. Delaware

– Median household income: $71,091 (2.0% more than U.S. median income)
– Households earning less than $10,000: 20,504 (5.20%)
– Households earning over $200,000: 33,025 (8.30%)
– Median earnings for workers: $41,374 (men: $60,608; women: $51,827)
– Unemployment rate: 5.60%
– Families with income below poverty level: 8.60%
– Households with health insurance: 94.30%

Aerial view of Portland at sunset from Pittock Mansion.

Josemaria Toscano // Getty Images

#19. Oregon

– Median household income: $71,562 (2.6% more than U.S. median income)
– Households earning less than $10,000: 90,749 (5.30%)
– Households earning over $200,000: 153,152 (9.00%)
– Median earnings for workers: $40,063 (men: $60,831; women: $51,057)
– Unemployment rate: 6.40%
– Families with income below poverty level: 7.60%
– Households with health insurance: 93.90%

Downtown Chicago skyline from Lincoln Park at twilight.

Sean Pavone // Getty Images

#18. Illinois

– Median household income: $72,205 (3.6% more than U.S. median income)
– Households earning less than $10,000: 321,928 (6.40%)
– Households earning over $200,000: 504,727 (10.10%)
– Median earnings for workers: $41,504 (men: $63,819; women: $51,131)
– Unemployment rate: 7.40%
– Families with income below poverty level: 8.60%
– Households with health insurance: 93.00%

Montpelier skyline in autumn.

Sean Pavone // Getty Images

#17. Vermont

– Median household income: $72,431 (3.9% more than U.S. median income)
– Households earning less than $10,000: 10,992 (4.10%)
– Households earning over $200,000: 23,553 (8.70%)
– Median earnings for workers: $40,249 (men: $55,803; women: $51,931)
– Unemployment rate: 4.20%
– Families with income below poverty level: 6.30%
– Households with health insurance: 96.30%

Providence cityscape at Waterplace Park.

ESB Professional // Getty Images

#16. Rhode Island

– Median household income: $74,008 (6.2% more than U.S. median income)
– Households earning less than $10,000: 25,735 (5.80%)
– Households earning over $200,000: 45,324 (10.30%)
– Median earnings for workers: $41,891 (men: $63,219; women: $54,188)
– Unemployment rate: 7.70%
– Families with income below poverty level: 7.00%
– Households with health insurance: 95.70%

View of Brooklyn Bridge and Manhattan skyline.

oneinchpunch // Getty Images

#15. New York

– Median household income: $74,314 (6.6% more than U.S. median income)
– Households earning less than $10,000: 535,006 (7.00%)
– Households earning over $200,000: 987,887 (12.90%)
– Median earnings for workers: $43,462 (men: $67,512; women: $59,869)
– Unemployment rate: 8.70%
– Families with income below poverty level: 10.10%
– Households with health insurance: 94.80%

Downtown Minneapolis skyline at sunset.

f11photo // Getty Images

#14. Minnesota

– Median household income: $77,720 (11.5% more than U.S. median income)
– Households earning less than $10,000: 96,651 (4.20%)
– Households earning over $200,000: 226,903 (9.90%)
– Median earnings for workers: $43,853 (men: $64,611; women: $52,535)
– Unemployment rate: 4.90%
– Families with income below poverty level: 5.50%
– Households with health insurance: 95.50%

Creek Street in Ketchikan.

SCStock // Getty Images

#13. Alaska

– Median household income: $77,845 (11.7% more than U.S. median income)
– Households earning less than $10,000: 14,625 (5.40%)
– Households earning over $200,000: 27,700 (10.20%)
– Median earnings for workers: $41,962 (men: $62,134; women: $55,285)
– Unemployment rate: 7.00%
– Families with income below poverty level: 7.10%
– Households with health insurance: 88.60%

Downtown Salt Lake City skyline at dusk.

Sean Pavone // Getty Images

#12. Utah

– Median household income: $79,449 (14.0% more than U.S. median income)
– Households earning less than $10,000: 47,612 (4.30%)
– Households earning over $200,000: 108,131 (9.80%)
– Median earnings for workers: $37,325 (men: $61,269; women: $44,707)
– Unemployment rate: 3.50%
– Families with income below poverty level: 5.90%
– Households with health insurance: 91.00%

Downtown Richmond skyline.

Sean Pavone // Getty Images

#11. Virginia

– Median household income: $80,963 (16.1% more than U.S. median income)
– Households earning less than $10,000: 167,157 (5.00%)
– Households earning over $200,000: 445,751 (13.40%)
– Median earnings for workers: $43,963 (men: $66,014; women: $53,414)
– Unemployment rate: 4.80%
– Families with income below poverty level: 6.90%
– Households with health insurance: 93.20%

Downtown Denver including City Park.

Andrew Zarivny // Getty Images

#10. Colorado

– Median household income: $82,254 (18.0% more than U.S. median income)
– Households earning less than $10,000: 110,592 (4.80%)
– Households earning over $200,000: 277,905 (12.00%)
– Median earnings for workers: $44,818 (men: $65,217; women: $54,635)
– Unemployment rate: 5.30%
– Families with income below poverty level: 6.20%
– Households with health insurance: 92.00%

Downtown Hartford skyline.

Sean Pavone // Getty Images

#9. Connecticut

– Median household income: $83,771 (20.2% more than U.S. median income)
– Households earning less than $10,000: 74,573 (5.20%)
– Households earning over $200,000: 208,195 (14.60%)
– Median earnings for workers: $45,511 (men: $73,022; women: $60,672)
– Unemployment rate: 6.70%
– Families with income below poverty level: 6.70%
– Households with health insurance: 94.80%

Seattle skyline and Mount Rainier on a clear day.

Agnieszka Gaul // Getty Images

#8. Washington

– Median household income: $84,247 (20.8% more than U.S. median income)
– Households earning less than $10,000: 145,555 (4.80%)
– Households earning over $200,000: 422,689 (14.00%)
– Median earnings for workers: $46,951 (men: $74,068; women: $57,567)
– Unemployment rate: 5.90%
– Families with income below poverty level: 6.50%
– Households with health insurance: 93.60%

Aerial view of Downtown Honolulu skyline and the surrounding area.

Izabela23 // Getty Images

#7. Hawaii

– Median household income: $84,857 (21.7% more than U.S. median income)
– Households earning less than $10,000: 26,535 (5.40%)
– Households earning over $200,000: 65,102 (13.30%)
– Median earnings for workers: $40,595 (men: $61,812; women: $49,816)
– Unemployment rate: 7.70%
– Families with income below poverty level: 8.00%
– Households with health insurance: 96.10%

Golden Gate Bridge at sunset seen from San Francisco beach.

Lucky-photographer // Getty Images

#6. California

– Median household income: $84,907 (21.8% more than U.S. median income)
– Households earning less than $10,000: 715,644 (5.30%)
– Households earning over $200,000: 2,082,043 (15.50%)
– Median earnings for workers: $41,891 (men: $65,324; women: $57,373)
– Unemployment rate: 8.30%
– Families with income below poverty level: 9.00%
– Households with health insurance: 93.00%

Aerial view of White Mountain National Forest in autumn.

Winston Tan // Getty Images

#5. New Hampshire

– Median household income: $88,465 (26.9% more than U.S. median income)
– Households earning less than $10,000: 17,235 (3.10%)
– Households earning over $200,000: 62,138 (11.30%)
– Median earnings for workers: $45,677 (men: $68,566; women: $51,880)
– Unemployment rate: 3.60%
– Families with income below poverty level: 4.80%
– Households with health insurance: 94.90%

Aerial view of Atlantic City boardwalk.

Mia2you // Getty Images

#4. New Jersey

– Median household income: $89,296 (28.1% more than U.S. median income)
– Households earning less than $10,000: 171,737 (4.90%)
– Households earning over $200,000: 584,370 (16.70%)
– Median earnings for workers: $50,021 (men: $75,297; women: $61,802)
– Unemployment rate: 8.10%
– Families with income below poverty level: 7.40%
– Households with health insurance: 92.80%

Boston skyline in sunny summer day, view from harbor of downtown.

Travellaggio // Getty Images

#3. Massachusetts

– Median household income: $89,645 (28.6% more than U.S. median income)
– Households earning less than $10,000: 149,006 (5.40%)
– Households earning over $200,000: 472,304 (17.10%)
– Median earnings for workers: $50,683 (men: $77,636; women: $66,536)
– Unemployment rate: 6.60%
– Families with income below poverty level: 7.10%
– Households with health insurance: 97.50%

Washington D.C. at the White House and Lafayette Square.

Sean Pavone // Getty Images

#2. Washington D.C.

– Median household income: $90,088 (29.2% more than U.S. median income)
– Households earning less than $10,000: 30,677 (9.60%)
– Households earning over $200,000: 68,951 (21.60%)
– Median earnings for workers: $72,457 (men: $103,222; women: $87,244)
– Unemployment rate: 8.20%
– Families with income below poverty level: 12.80%
– Households with health insurance: 96.30%

Downtown Annapolis, view over Main Street with the State House.

Sean Pavone // Getty Images

#1. Maryland

– Median household income: $90,203 (29.4% more than U.S. median income)
– Households earning less than $10,000: 122,990 (5.20%)
– Households earning over $200,000: 355,084 (15.10%)
– Median earnings for workers: $50,548 (men: $71,995; women: $62,190)
– Unemployment rate: 5.90%
– Families with income below poverty level: 7.40%
– Households with health insurance: 93.90%

