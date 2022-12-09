Richest and poorest states in America Published 11:45 pm Friday, December 9, 2022

Travellaggio // Getty Images

Richest and poorest states in America

America’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic has been complicated by inflation and climbing interest rates. Emergency federal aid helped ordinary citizens, businesses, and government agencies alike make it through the economic slowdown.

But as that dries up, a darker picture is emerging. The poverty rate climbed in 2021, while income inequality grew from 2020 to 2021. And workers actually earned less, and watched the buying power of what they did earn drop.

Stacker looked at the economies of the states and Washington D.C, with statistics from the Census Bureau’s most recent 1-Year American Community Survey, released in September 2022, to rank them according to 2021 median household income. The review also includes statistics on median earnings, unemployment rate, health insurance coverage, and poverty level.

Note: The data point on median earnings is broken down to highlight the discrepancies between women and men. However, the Census collects data with a binary understanding of sex and gender, not considering other gender identities and potentially conflating sex and gender.

You may also like: Marijuana violations are taking truck drivers off the road, adding more supply chain disruptions

Canva

#51. Mississippi

– Median household income: $48,716 (30.1% less than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 105,133 (9.30%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 40,061 (3.50%)

– Median earnings for workers: $32,242 (men: $47,546; women: $37,056)

– Unemployment rate: 6.40%

– Families with income below poverty level: 14.40%

– Households with health insurance: 88.10%

Sean Pavone // Getty Images

#50. West Virginia

– Median household income: $51,248 (26.5% less than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 60,933 (8.40%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 31,442 (4.40%)

– Median earnings for workers: $33,739 (men: $51,981; women: $39,897)

– Unemployment rate: 6.20%

– Families with income below poverty level: 12.30%

– Households with health insurance: 93.90%

Pierre Jean Durieu // Getty Images

#49. Louisiana

– Median household income: $52,087 (25.3% less than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 164,981 (9.20%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 101,388 (5.70%)

– Median earnings for workers: $34,896 (men: $55,078; women: $40,136)

– Unemployment rate: 7.60%

– Families with income below poverty level: 15.20%

– Households with health insurance: 92.40%

Eduardo Medrano // Getty Images

#48. Arkansas

– Median household income: $52,528 (24.7% less than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 89,818 (7.60%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 55,972 (4.70%)

– Median earnings for workers: $33,869 (men: $47,329; women: $39,526)

– Unemployment rate: 5.50%

– Families with income below poverty level: 11.60%

– Households with health insurance: 90.80%

Kevin Ruck // Getty Images

#47. Alabama

– Median household income: $53,913 (22.7% less than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 152,450 (7.70%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 101,831 (5.20%)

– Median earnings for workers: $34,925 (men: $52,177; women: $39,338)

– Unemployment rate: 5.30%

– Families with income below poverty level: 11.70%

– Households with health insurance: 90.10%

You may also like: 50 car companies that no longer exist

gmeland // Getty Images

#46. New Mexico

– Median household income: $53,992 (22.6% less than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 75,083 (9.00%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 48,458 (5.80%)

– Median earnings for workers: $34,133 (men: $51,149; women: $43,227)

– Unemployment rate: 7.80%

– Families with income below poverty level: 14.30%

– Households with health insurance: 90.00%

Alexey Stiop // Getty Images

#45. Kentucky

– Median household income: $55,573 (20.3% less than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 144,592 (8.10%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 92,250 (5.20%)

– Median earnings for workers: $34,928 (men: $51,842; women: $40,991)

– Unemployment rate: 5.40%

– Families with income below poverty level: 12.20%

– Households with health insurance: 94.30%

Paul Brady Photography // Getty Images

#44. Oklahoma

– Median household income: $55,826 (19.9% less than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 105,917 (6.80%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 77,228 (5.00%)

– Median earnings for workers: $34,460 (men: $51,289; women: $39,781)

– Unemployment rate: 5.90%

– Families with income below poverty level: 11.50%

– Households with health insurance: 86.20%

Sean Pavone // Getty Images

#43. South Carolina

– Median household income: $59,318 (14.9% less than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 144,668 (7.10%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 122,320 (6.00%)

– Median earnings for workers: $35,987 (men: $52,296; women: $40,739)

– Unemployment rate: 5.60%

– Families with income below poverty level: 10.80%

– Households with health insurance: 90.00%

Kevin Ruck // Getty Images

#42. Tennessee

– Median household income: $59,695 (14.4% less than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 181,576 (6.60%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 175,898 (6.30%)

– Median earnings for workers: $36,663 (men: $51,538; women: $41,863)

– Unemployment rate: 5.30%

– Families with income below poverty level: 9.70%

– Households with health insurance: 90.00%

You may also like: States with the largest unionized workforces

Sean Pavone // Getty Images

#41. Missouri

– Median household income: $61,847 (11.3% less than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 146,475 (5.90%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 157,589 (6.40%)

– Median earnings for workers: $37,083 (men: $54,140; women: $43,065)

– Unemployment rate: 4.60%

– Families with income below poverty level: 8.40%

– Households with health insurance: 90.60%

Canva

#40. North Carolina

– Median household income: $61,972 (11.1% less than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 265,655 (6.40%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 308,936 (7.40%)

– Median earnings for workers: $37,218 (men: $52,421; women: $44,297)

– Unemployment rate: 5.80%

– Families with income below poverty level: 9.40%

– Households with health insurance: 89.60%

Sean Pavone // Getty Images

#39. Ohio

– Median household income: $62,262 (10.7% less than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 317,928 (6.60%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 312,314 (6.50%)

– Median earnings for workers: $38,214 (men: $57,177; women: $46,068)

– Unemployment rate: 5.40%

– Families with income below poverty level: 9.40%

– Households with health insurance: 93.50%

Sean Pavone // Getty Images

#38. Indiana

– Median household income: $62,743 (10.0% less than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 151,979 (5.70%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 152,761 (5.70%)

– Median earnings for workers: $37,998 (men: $55,191; women: $43,215)

– Unemployment rate: 4.70%

– Families with income below poverty level: 8.30%

– Households with health insurance: 92.50%

Noah Densmore // Getty Images

#37. Florida

– Median household income: $63,062 (9.5% less than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 542,819 (6.30%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 663,997 (7.80%)

– Median earnings for workers: $35,997 (men: $51,151; women: $42,228)

– Unemployment rate: 5.60%

– Families with income below poverty level: 9.40%

– Households with health insurance: 87.90%

You may also like: The industries where workers are quitting their jobs in droves

Jacob Boomsma // Getty Images

#36. Montana

– Median household income: $63,249 (9.3% less than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 23,195 (5.20%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 30,784 (6.90%)

– Median earnings for workers: $35,272 (men: $55,496; women: $41,725)

– Unemployment rate: 4.00%

– Families with income below poverty level: 7.20%

– Households with health insurance: 91.80%

Hanson L // Getty Images

#35. Michigan

– Median household income: $63,498 (8.9% less than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 256,830 (6.30%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 273,320 (6.70%)

– Median earnings for workers: $37,258 (men: $60,293; women: $46,914)

– Unemployment rate: 6.90%

– Families with income below poverty level: 9.00%

– Households with health insurance: 95.00%

Jacob Boomsma // Getty Images

#34. Kansas

– Median household income: $64,124 (8.0% less than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 65,819 (5.70%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 74,933 (6.50%)

– Median earnings for workers: $38,071 (men: $54,902; women: $44,368)

– Unemployment rate: 4.40%

– Families with income below poverty level: 8.00%

– Households with health insurance: 90.80%

Sean Pavone // Getty Images

#33. Maine

– Median household income: $64,767 (7.1% less than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 32,174 (5.40%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 39,832 (6.70%)

– Median earnings for workers: $39,725 (men: $57,009; women: $47,018)

– Unemployment rate: 4.90%

– Families with income below poverty level: 7.20%

– Households with health insurance: 94.30%

haveseen // Getty Images

#32. Wyoming

– Median household income: $65,204 (6.5% less than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 14,659 (6.00%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 14,179 (5.80%)

– Median earnings for workers: $35,613 (men: $59,853; women: $40,976)

– Unemployment rate: 3.70%

– Families with income below poverty level: 7.80%

– Households with health insurance: 87.80%

You may also like: Richest women in America

f11photo // Getty Images

#31. Iowa

– Median household income: $65,600 (5.9% less than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 64,244 (4.90%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 81,020 (6.20%)

– Median earnings for workers: $39,068 (men: $56,427; women: $44,801)

– Unemployment rate: 3.60%

– Families with income below poverty level: 6.90%

– Households with health insurance: 95.20%

Mendenhall Olga // Getty Images

#30. South Dakota

– Median household income: $66,143 (5.1% less than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 17,158 (4.80%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 20,292 (5.70%)

– Median earnings for workers: $37,149 (men: $52,405; women: $41,792)

– Unemployment rate: 2.80%

– Families with income below poverty level: 7.90%

– Households with health insurance: 90.50%

Sean Pavone // Getty Images

#29. Nevada

– Median household income: $66,274 (4.9% less than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 85,960 (7.20%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 89,881 (7.50%)

– Median earnings for workers: $37,052 (men: $52,398; women: $44,906)

– Unemployment rate: 9.70%

– Families with income below poverty level: 10.60%

– Households with health insurance: 88.40%

Charles Knowles // Getty Images

#28. Idaho

– Median household income: $66,474 (4.7% less than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 30,955 (4.50%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 45,347 (6.50%)

– Median earnings for workers: $34,941 (men: $51,941; women: $40,803)

– Unemployment rate: 3.30%

– Families with income below poverty level: 7.70%

– Households with health insurance: 91.20%

Jacob Boomsma // Getty Images

#27. North Dakota

– Median household income: $66,519 (4.6% less than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 18,213 (5.60%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 19,407 (6.00%)

– Median earnings for workers: $39,438 (men: $57,121; women: $45,182)

– Unemployment rate: 2.90%

– Families with income below poverty level: 6.30%

– Households with health insurance: 92.10%

You may also like: Famous consumer brands that no longer exist

Sean Pavone // Getty Images

#26. Georgia

– Median household income: $66,559 (4.5% less than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 251,693 (6.30%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 337,914 (8.40%)

– Median earnings for workers: $37,512 (men: $54,422; women: $45,405)

– Unemployment rate: 5.50%

– Families with income below poverty level: 10.60%

– Households with health insurance: 87.40%

Jacob Boomsma // Getty Images

#25. Nebraska

– Median household income: $66,817 (4.2% less than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 40,806 (5.20%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 53,061 (6.80%)

– Median earnings for workers: $38,898 (men: $56,121; women: $44,037)

– Unemployment rate: 2.70%

– Families with income below poverty level: 6.70%

– Households with health insurance: 92.90%

Joe Belanger // Getty Images

#24. Texas

– Median household income: $66,963 (4.0% less than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 657,665 (6.10%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 955,952 (8.90%)

– Median earnings for workers: $38,059 (men: $56,100; women: $45,393)

– Unemployment rate: 6.20%

– Families with income below poverty level: 11.00%

– Households with health insurance: 82.00%

f11photo // Getty Images

#23. Wisconsin

– Median household income: $67,125 (3.7% less than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 117,547 (4.80%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 160,477 (6.60%)

– Median earnings for workers: $40,678 (men: $57,925; women: $46,762)

– Unemployment rate: 3.50%

– Families with income below poverty level: 6.80%

– Households with health insurance: 94.60%

Sean Pavone // Getty Images

#22. Pennsylvania

– Median household income: $68,957 (1.1% less than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 308,449 (5.90%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 454,003 (8.70%)

– Median earnings for workers: $40,983 (men: $62,096; women: $50,272)

– Unemployment rate: 6.40%

– Families with income below poverty level: 8.30%

– Households with health insurance: 94.50%

You may also like: Do you know the brands behind these famous slogans?

Sean Pavone // Getty Images

#21. Arizona

– Median household income: $69,056 (0.9% less than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 158,400 (5.60%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 228,651 (8.10%)

– Median earnings for workers: $39,023 (men: $55,458; women: $46,309)

– Unemployment rate: 5.80%

– Families with income below poverty level: 9.10%

– Households with health insurance: 89.30%

Real Window Creative // Getty Images

#20. Delaware

– Median household income: $71,091 (2.0% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 20,504 (5.20%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 33,025 (8.30%)

– Median earnings for workers: $41,374 (men: $60,608; women: $51,827)

– Unemployment rate: 5.60%

– Families with income below poverty level: 8.60%

– Households with health insurance: 94.30%

Josemaria Toscano // Getty Images

#19. Oregon

– Median household income: $71,562 (2.6% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 90,749 (5.30%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 153,152 (9.00%)

– Median earnings for workers: $40,063 (men: $60,831; women: $51,057)

– Unemployment rate: 6.40%

– Families with income below poverty level: 7.60%

– Households with health insurance: 93.90%

Sean Pavone // Getty Images

#18. Illinois

– Median household income: $72,205 (3.6% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 321,928 (6.40%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 504,727 (10.10%)

– Median earnings for workers: $41,504 (men: $63,819; women: $51,131)

– Unemployment rate: 7.40%

– Families with income below poverty level: 8.60%

– Households with health insurance: 93.00%

Sean Pavone // Getty Images

#17. Vermont

– Median household income: $72,431 (3.9% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 10,992 (4.10%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 23,553 (8.70%)

– Median earnings for workers: $40,249 (men: $55,803; women: $51,931)

– Unemployment rate: 4.20%

– Families with income below poverty level: 6.30%

– Households with health insurance: 96.30%

You may also like: States where food stamps are used the most

ESB Professional // Getty Images

#16. Rhode Island

– Median household income: $74,008 (6.2% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 25,735 (5.80%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 45,324 (10.30%)

– Median earnings for workers: $41,891 (men: $63,219; women: $54,188)

– Unemployment rate: 7.70%

– Families with income below poverty level: 7.00%

– Households with health insurance: 95.70%

oneinchpunch // Getty Images

#15. New York

– Median household income: $74,314 (6.6% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 535,006 (7.00%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 987,887 (12.90%)

– Median earnings for workers: $43,462 (men: $67,512; women: $59,869)

– Unemployment rate: 8.70%

– Families with income below poverty level: 10.10%

– Households with health insurance: 94.80%

f11photo // Getty Images

#14. Minnesota

– Median household income: $77,720 (11.5% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 96,651 (4.20%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 226,903 (9.90%)

– Median earnings for workers: $43,853 (men: $64,611; women: $52,535)

– Unemployment rate: 4.90%

– Families with income below poverty level: 5.50%

– Households with health insurance: 95.50%

SCStock // Getty Images

#13. Alaska

– Median household income: $77,845 (11.7% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 14,625 (5.40%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 27,700 (10.20%)

– Median earnings for workers: $41,962 (men: $62,134; women: $55,285)

– Unemployment rate: 7.00%

– Families with income below poverty level: 7.10%

– Households with health insurance: 88.60%

Sean Pavone // Getty Images

#12. Utah

– Median household income: $79,449 (14.0% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 47,612 (4.30%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 108,131 (9.80%)

– Median earnings for workers: $37,325 (men: $61,269; women: $44,707)

– Unemployment rate: 3.50%

– Families with income below poverty level: 5.90%

– Households with health insurance: 91.00%

You may also like: Most popular grocery stores in America

Sean Pavone // Getty Images

#11. Virginia

– Median household income: $80,963 (16.1% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 167,157 (5.00%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 445,751 (13.40%)

– Median earnings for workers: $43,963 (men: $66,014; women: $53,414)

– Unemployment rate: 4.80%

– Families with income below poverty level: 6.90%

– Households with health insurance: 93.20%

Andrew Zarivny // Getty Images

#10. Colorado

– Median household income: $82,254 (18.0% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 110,592 (4.80%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 277,905 (12.00%)

– Median earnings for workers: $44,818 (men: $65,217; women: $54,635)

– Unemployment rate: 5.30%

– Families with income below poverty level: 6.20%

– Households with health insurance: 92.00%

Sean Pavone // Getty Images

#9. Connecticut

– Median household income: $83,771 (20.2% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 74,573 (5.20%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 208,195 (14.60%)

– Median earnings for workers: $45,511 (men: $73,022; women: $60,672)

– Unemployment rate: 6.70%

– Families with income below poverty level: 6.70%

– Households with health insurance: 94.80%

Agnieszka Gaul // Getty Images

#8. Washington

– Median household income: $84,247 (20.8% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 145,555 (4.80%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 422,689 (14.00%)

– Median earnings for workers: $46,951 (men: $74,068; women: $57,567)

– Unemployment rate: 5.90%

– Families with income below poverty level: 6.50%

– Households with health insurance: 93.60%

Izabela23 // Getty Images

#7. Hawaii

– Median household income: $84,857 (21.7% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 26,535 (5.40%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 65,102 (13.30%)

– Median earnings for workers: $40,595 (men: $61,812; women: $49,816)

– Unemployment rate: 7.70%

– Families with income below poverty level: 8.00%

– Households with health insurance: 96.10%

You may also like: Iconic car debuts from the year you were born

Lucky-photographer // Getty Images

#6. California

– Median household income: $84,907 (21.8% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 715,644 (5.30%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 2,082,043 (15.50%)

– Median earnings for workers: $41,891 (men: $65,324; women: $57,373)

– Unemployment rate: 8.30%

– Families with income below poverty level: 9.00%

– Households with health insurance: 93.00%

Winston Tan // Getty Images

#5. New Hampshire

– Median household income: $88,465 (26.9% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 17,235 (3.10%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 62,138 (11.30%)

– Median earnings for workers: $45,677 (men: $68,566; women: $51,880)

– Unemployment rate: 3.60%

– Families with income below poverty level: 4.80%

– Households with health insurance: 94.90%

Mia2you // Getty Images

#4. New Jersey

– Median household income: $89,296 (28.1% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 171,737 (4.90%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 584,370 (16.70%)

– Median earnings for workers: $50,021 (men: $75,297; women: $61,802)

– Unemployment rate: 8.10%

– Families with income below poverty level: 7.40%

– Households with health insurance: 92.80%

Travellaggio // Getty Images

#3. Massachusetts

– Median household income: $89,645 (28.6% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 149,006 (5.40%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 472,304 (17.10%)

– Median earnings for workers: $50,683 (men: $77,636; women: $66,536)

– Unemployment rate: 6.60%

– Families with income below poverty level: 7.10%

– Households with health insurance: 97.50%

Sean Pavone // Getty Images

#2. Washington D.C.

– Median household income: $90,088 (29.2% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 30,677 (9.60%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 68,951 (21.60%)

– Median earnings for workers: $72,457 (men: $103,222; women: $87,244)

– Unemployment rate: 8.20%

– Families with income below poverty level: 12.80%

– Households with health insurance: 96.30%

You may also like: 25 richest families in America

Sean Pavone // Getty Images

#1. Maryland

– Median household income: $90,203 (29.4% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 122,990 (5.20%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 355,084 (15.10%)

– Median earnings for workers: $50,548 (men: $71,995; women: $62,190)

– Unemployment rate: 5.90%

– Families with income below poverty level: 7.40%

– Households with health insurance: 93.90%